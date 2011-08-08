iifl-logo
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G

AMC

PPFAS Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

07-May-2021

Fund Manager

Rajeev Thakkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2409.19

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.6859

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase/ switch-in of Units, 10% of the units (the limit) may be redeemedn without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption or switch-out in excess of the limit shall be subject to the following exit load: - Exit load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment of units. - No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / swtched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.68
2.42
2.32
2.3
9.93
11.12
-
10.47
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
UltraTech Cem.24,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityPetronet LNGGas2.08179981250.57
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.02129755549.08
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.88170119645.53
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.85108800044.83
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.062450025.60
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.0520500025.58
EquitySwaraj EnginesIndustrial Products0.816221219.65
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.39480009.52
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.301094507.17
EquityAxis BankBanks0.28675006.81
EquityICICI BankBanks0.22427005.33
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.154080003.55
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.091023752.10
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.051575001.17
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.0566001.12
EquityKesoram Inds.Cement & Cement Products0.0412740001.05
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.03720000.76
EquityTCSIT - Software0.0317500.61
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.0255000.36
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.01146250.18
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.0016500.03
Debt Investments
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.44350034.95
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.0325024.95
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.03250024.95
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.03250024.89
NCDI R F C-/-0.83200020.02
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.82200019.91
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6215015.01
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.62150015.00
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.41100010.02
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.41100010.01
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.215005.01
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.215004.99
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.215004.98
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.215004.98
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.21500004.97
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-2.08500000050.56
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2032-/-2.06500000050.00
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-1.91450000046.41
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-1.70400000041.15
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2030-/-1.49350000036.11
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-1.28300000030.97
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2032-/-1.27300000030.91
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-1.27300000030.78
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-1.27300000030.76
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2032-/-1.25300000030.41
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-1.23300000029.85
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2030-/-1.21300000029.42
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2032-/-1.07250000025.90
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-1.07250000025.85
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-1.06250000025.65
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2031-/-1.05250000025.57
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-1.05250000025.46
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.88200000021.45
Govt. SecuritiesPunjab 2028-/-0.86200000020.79
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2032-/-0.86200000020.76
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2030-/-0.66150000015.92
Govt. SecuritiesPunjab 2028-/-0.65150000015.72
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2028-/-0.64150000015.59
Govt. Securitiesmaharashtra 2028-/-0.64150000015.56
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2028-/-0.64150000015.51
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.63150000015.35
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.63150000015.25
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2032-/-0.62150000015.10
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-0.62150000015.01
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2031-/-0.61150000014.90
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.44100000010.62
Govt. SecuritiesUTTAR PRADESH 2029-/-0.43100000010.49
Govt. SecuritiesGOA 2029-/-0.43100000010.48
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2028-/-0.43100000010.42
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2028-/-0.43100000010.41
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-0.43100000010.38
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2028-/-0.43100000010.34
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2028-/-0.43100000010.32
Govt. SecuritiesPunjab 2028-/-0.42100000010.28
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.42100000010.28
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.42100000010.28
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.42100000010.28
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.42100000010.22
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2028-/-0.42100000010.15
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.42100000010.14
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.42100000010.14
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2030-/-0.42100000010.06
Govt. SecuritiesTamilnadu 2031-/-0.41100000010.04
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2032-/-0.4110000009.99
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2028-/-0.4110000009.97
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.4110000009.96
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2032-/-0.4110000009.96
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-0.4010000009.77
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2031-/-0.225000005.28
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.225000005.28
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2028-/-0.225000005.27
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2028-/-0.225000005.27
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2028-/-0.225000005.27
Govt. SecuritiesPUNJAB 2028-/-0.225000005.26
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2028-/-0.225000005.26
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.225000005.25
Govt. SecuritiesUTTAR PRADESH 2029-/-0.225000005.24
Govt. SecuritiesUTTAR PRADESH 2029-/-0.225000005.23
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2028-/-0.225000005.23
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.225000005.22
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2029-/-0.225000005.21
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2028-/-0.215000005.21
Govt. SecuritiesJharkhand 2029-/-0.215000005.21
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2028-/-0.215000005.20
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2029-/-0.215000005.20
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2028-/-0.215000005.20
Govt. SecuritiesJammu & Kashmir 2029-/-0.215000005.19
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2029-/-0.215000005.19
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2028-/-0.215000005.18
Govt. SecuritiesOdisha 2028-/-0.215000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesRAJASTHAN 2028-/-0.215000005.16
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2030-/-0.215000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2032-/-0.215000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.215000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesCHATTISGARH 2028-/-0.215000005.14
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.215000005.14
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2028-/-0.215000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesAssam 2028-/-0.215000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2029-/-0.215000005.10
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2028-/-0.215000005.10
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.215000005.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.215000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.215000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2032-/-0.215000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2029-/-0.215000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2029-/-0.215000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2029-/-0.215000005.02
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2029-/-0.215000005.02
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2030-/-0.215000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesGOA 2029-/-0.215000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.215000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2030-/-0.215000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2028-/-0.215000005.00
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2032-/-0.215000004.99
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2031-/-0.215000004.99
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-0.205000004.96
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2031-/-0.205000004.96
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2028-/-0.205000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.205000004.93
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.205000004.93
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-0.205000004.92
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2031-/-0.205000004.92
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2032-/-0.205000004.91
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.205000004.89
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2030-/-0.205000004.87
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.205000004.84
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.15110052.05
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.03100049.17
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.4070034.07
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.0150024.39
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-1.0050024.33
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.0050024.32
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.9950024.11
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.9750023.62
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.392009.41
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.392009.39
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.201004.93
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.201004.74
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.201004.73
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.205000004.78
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.191004.70
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.191004.70
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsParag Parikh Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.6811684216.71
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.54037.43
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.72017.54

Key information

Fund House:
PPFAS Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
08-Aug-2011
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
95,829.76
Trustee/s:
Suneel Gautam, Dhaval Desai, PPFAS Trustee Company Pvt, Rajan Mehta
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Neil Parag Parikh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
V.Ramesh, Kamlesh Somani, Neil Parag Parikh, Rajeev Thakkar, Suneel Gautam
Compliance Officer/s:
Swapnil Walimbe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Aalok Mehta
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Thakkar
Auditors:
M/s.M.M.Nissim & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
81/82,8th Floor,sakhar Bhavan,Ramnath Goenka Marg,230,Nariman Point Mumbai 400021
Contact Nos:
022-61406555
Fax:
022-61406590
Email:
Priyah@ppfas.com
Website:
www.amc.ppfas.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

