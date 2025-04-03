Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund



Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda in 1995 with the key focus of managing the assets of Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund.



Bank of Baroda entered into an agreement on 5 October, 2007 with Pioneer Investments (Pioneer Global Asset Management SpA), a global asset manager with 80 years of experience and assets under management of just under € 187.86 billion (as on September 30, 2008).Consequent to the agreement and necessary regulatory approvals, Pioneer Investments has acquired a stake of 51% in Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company. The Fund and the AMC are being renamed as Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund and Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited.



The Fund currently manages five equity funds, one balanced fund, three debt funds and one liquid fund.



Sponsor: Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A. and Bank of Baroda

Trustee: Board of Trustees

Investment Manager: Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund (Formerly known as BOB Mutual Fund), being a Trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act and registered with SEBI under the SEBI (MF) Regulations, vide registration number MF/018/94/2. The Fund received endorsement for the change of its name from BOB Mutual Fund to Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund vide SEBI letter no. IMD/RB/134922/08, dated August 12, 2008.

Summary of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 222 Corpus under management: Rs. 46790.901 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)