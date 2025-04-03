Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda in 1995 with the key focus of managing the assets of Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund.
Bank of Baroda entered into an agreement on 5 October, 2007 with Pioneer Investments (Pioneer Global Asset Management SpA), a global asset manager with 80 years of experience and assets under management of just under € 187.86 billion (as on September 30, 2008).Consequent to the agreement and necessary regulatory approvals, Pioneer Investments has acquired a stake of 51% in Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company. The Fund and the AMC are being renamed as Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund and Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited.
The Fund currently manages five equity funds, one balanced fund, three debt funds and one liquid fund.
Sponsor: Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A. and Bank of Baroda
Trustee: Board of Trustees
Investment Manager: Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund (Formerly known as BOB Mutual Fund), being a Trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act and registered with SEBI under the SEBI (MF) Regulations, vide registration number MF/018/94/2. The Fund received endorsement for the change of its name from BOB Mutual Fund to Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund vide SEBI letter no. IMD/RB/134922/08, dated August 12, 2008.
Summary of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 222
Corpus under management: Rs. 46790.901 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (4)
Balanced (15)
Equity (36)
ETFs (2)
Fund of Funds (2)
Gilt Funds (2)
Income Funds (22)
Liquid Funds (16)
Short Term Income Funds (6)
Ultra Short Term Funds (11)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
11.94
-2.12
3.31
-5.69
1,336.60
0.53
1.56
3.19
15.82
0.73
1.59
3.39
4,354.77
0.73
1.85
3.61
2,957.94
0.73
1.85
3.61
Change in trend of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Address:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Phone:
022 69209600
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in
Address:
201-203,Shaili Building, Opp.Madhusudhan House, Off C.G Road,Ahmedabad-380006
Phone:
079-26400527/528
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in
