iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund

Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda in 1995 with the key focus of managing the assets of Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund.

Bank of Baroda entered into an agreement on 5 October, 2007 with Pioneer Investments (Pioneer Global Asset Management SpA), a global asset manager with 80 years of experience and assets under management of just under € 187.86 billion (as on September 30, 2008).Consequent to the agreement and necessary regulatory approvals, Pioneer Investments has acquired a stake of 51% in Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company. The Fund and the AMC are being renamed as Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund and Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited.

The Fund currently manages five equity funds, one balanced fund, three debt funds and one liquid fund.

Sponsor: Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A. and Bank of Baroda
Trustee: Board of Trustees
Investment Manager: Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund (Formerly known as BOB Mutual Fund), being a Trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act and registered with SEBI under the SEBI (MF) Regulations, vide registration number MF/018/94/2. The Fund received endorsement for the change of its name from BOB Mutual Fund to Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund vide SEBI letter no. IMD/RB/134922/08, dated August 12, 2008.

Summary of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 222

Corpus under management: Rs. 46790.901 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (4)

Balanced (15)

Equity (36)

ETFs (2)

Fund of Funds (2)

Gilt Funds (2)

Income Funds (22)

Liquid Funds (16)

Short Term Income Funds (6)

Ultra Short Term Funds (11)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund (G)

11.94

-2.12

3.31

-5.69

Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,336.60

0.53

1.56

3.19

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund - Reg (G)

15.82

0.73

1.59

3.39

Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund-Reg (legacy) (G)

4,354.77

0.73

1.85

3.61

Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund - Reg (G)

2,957.94

0.73

1.85

3.61

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.

Phone:
022 69209600

Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in

Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

Address:
201-203,Shaili Building, Opp.Madhusudhan House, Off C.G Road,Ahmedabad-380006

Phone:
079-26400527/528

Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in

Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.