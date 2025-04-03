Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2020
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Chawla
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1330.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.94
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If Units are redeemed upto 10% of the units, on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of Units: Nil 1.00% - If redeemed on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed above 365 days from the date of allotment of units.
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.69
7.21
-10.36
-11.15
3.89
14.54
-
22.07
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Mid Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.16
|550000
|95.28
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.43
|600000
|72.24
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.96
|550000
|66.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.55
|280000
|47.25
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.30
|300000
|43.90
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.25
|700000
|43.21
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.14
|30000
|41.80
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.07
|2300000
|40.85
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|3.05
|92600
|40.63
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.65
|225000
|35.32
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|2.58
|450000
|34.35
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.44
|8000
|32.41
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.42
|167627
|32.14
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.21
|1000000
|29.37
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.07
|1400000
|27.58
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.06
|275000
|27.44
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|180000
|26.92
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.02
|375000
|26.85
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.96
|105000
|26.10
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.92
|55000
|25.55
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.89
|80000
|25.14
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.88
|900000
|24.98
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.86
|59766
|24.76
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.83
|70000
|24.38
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.79
|178494
|23.88
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.74
|675000
|23.13
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.58
|30000
|20.97
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.51
|800000
|20.06
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.44
|35000
|19.18
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.38
|127500
|18.30
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.36
|57300
|18.12
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.28
|300000
|16.97
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.25
|750000
|16.65
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.23
|15000
|16.41
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.20
|100000
|15.93
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.19
|55000
|15.77
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.18
|1800000
|15.70
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.07
|900000
|14.29
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|1.02
|330000
|13.63
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.02
|80000
|13.52
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.00
|540000
|13.29
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.99
|30000
|13.16
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.93
|25000
|12.33
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.50
|35000
|6.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.90
|0
|65.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.72
|0
|22.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement