Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 22-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Shiv Chanani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 899.08
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.8925
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil. If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV. If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.02
6.57
-5.88
-11.27
-
-
-
-11.07
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.78
|300000
|51.97
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.29
|250000
|47.57
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.32
|230000
|38.81
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.02
|300000
|36.12
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.00
|300000
|36.00
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|2.89
|210000
|25.98
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.60
|750000
|23.35
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.39
|300000
|21.48
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.13
|120000
|19.11
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.10
|120000
|18.90
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.05
|165000
|18.42
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.97
|60000
|17.68
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.94
|50000
|17.41
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.92
|129032
|17.26
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.88
|100000
|16.90
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.81
|94278
|16.30
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|1.75
|143000
|15.70
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.73
|530000
|15.56
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.65
|60000
|14.85
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.59
|225000
|14.27
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.56
|100000
|14.00
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.47
|363817
|13.25
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.42
|15000
|12.79
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.41
|130000
|12.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.41
|12500
|12.66
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.32
|800000
|11.82
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.29
|210000
|11.58
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|1.24
|21000
|11.16
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.24
|400000
|11.10
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|20000
|10.96
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.15
|40000
|10.34
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.12
|22000
|10.11
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.06
|30000
|9.49
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.04
|150000
|9.39
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.04
|45000
|9.32
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.03
|65000
|9.24
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.03
|410000
|9.23
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.03
|250000
|9.23
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.02
|325000
|9.20
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.02
|32000
|9.18
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.99
|70000
|8.87
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.98
|350000
|8.77
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.95
|250000
|8.56
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.95
|360000
|8.54
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|23000
|8.48
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.93
|250000
|8.48
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|260000
|8.34
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.90
|22000
|8.09
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.90
|250000
|8.06
|Equity
|SJVN
|Power
|0.87
|925000
|7.78
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.86
|10000
|7.76
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.86
|18000
|7.71
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.82
|16000
|7.39
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.72
|200000
|6.46
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|0.68
|575000
|6.08
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.12
|50000
|1.03
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Bank Nifty Index
|-/-
|1.46
|2700
|13.12
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.33
|3000000
|29.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.19
|3000000
|28.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.82
|0
|61.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.14
|0
|-55.01
