January 14, 2003 is when UTI Mutual Fund started to pave its path following the vision of UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. (UTIAMC), which was appointed by UTI Trustee Co, Pvt. Ltd. for managing the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund and the schemes transferred/migrated from the erstwhile Unit Trust of India.

Since February 3, 2004, UTIAMC is also a registered portfolio manager under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993 for undertaking portfolio management services. UTIAMC also acts as the manager and marketer to offshore funds through its 100 % subsidiary, UTI International Limited, registered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

UTIAMC presently manages a corpus of over Rs. 67,61,772.28 lakhs as on 30th September 2010 (source: www.amfiindia.com). UTI Mutual Fund has a track record of managing a variety of schemes catering to the needs of every class of citizens. It has a nationwide network consisting 146 UTI Financial Centres (UFCs) and UTI International offices in London, Dubai and Bahrain.

UTIAMC has a well-qualified, professional fund management team, which has been fully empowered to manage funds with greater efficiency and accountability in the sole interest of the unit holders. The fund managers are ably supported by a strong in-house securities research department. To ensure investors’ interests, a risk management department is also in operation.

UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. (UTIAMC) is a company incorporated under The Companies Act, 1956.

UTIAMC was appointed as the Asset Management Company of the UTI Mutual Fund in terms of the Investment Management Agreement executed between UTI Trustee Co. Ltd. and UTIAMC on December 9, 2002. UTIAMC was registered by SEBI to act as the asset management company for UTI Mutual Fund vides its letter of January 14, 2003.

The paid up capital of UTIAMC has been subscribed equally by four sponsors: State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. UTIAMC, apart from managing the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund, also manages the schemes transferred/migrated from the erstwhile Unit Trust of India, in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Management Agreement, the Trust Deed, the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations and the objectives of the schemes.

UTIAMC has also entered into a service agreement with the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) to provide them with back office support for business processes.

Sponsor: a. State Bank of India, b. Punjab National Bank, c. Bank of Baroda, d. Life Insurance Corporation
Trustee: UTI Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd
Investment Manager: UTI Asset Management Company LtdStatutory Details: UTI Mutual Fund, a Trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 registered with SEBI under registration number MF/048/03/01 dated January 14, 2003.

Summary of UTI Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 429

Corpus under management: Rs. 352592.4648 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (21)

Equity (50)

ETFs (11)

Fixed Maturity Plans (16)

Fund of Funds (2)

Gilt Funds (10)

Income Funds (42)

Interval Income Funds (11)

Liquid Funds (26)

Short Term Income Funds (8)

Ultra Short Term Funds (30)

TOP 5 UTI Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

UTI-Nifty IT ETF

354.55

-7.60

-20.08

-15.90

UTI-Quarterly Interval Fund - II (G)

29.93

0.43

1.43

2.93

UTI-Quarterly Interval Fund - I (G)

33.34

0.43

1.46

3.00

UTI-Annual Interval Fund - II (G)

33.30

0.44

1.52

3.11

UTI-Quarterly Interval Fund - III (G)

30.47

0.45

1.52

3.09

UTI Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of UTI Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF UTI Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of UTI Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Phone:
022 66786666

Email:
service@uti.co.in

Website:
www.utimf.com

Address:
C - 53 C, Main Road, RDC, Opp Petrol Pump, Ghaziabad - 201001, UP, Delhi.

Phone:
0120-2820920 - 23

Email:
service@uti.co.in

Website:
www.utimf.com

