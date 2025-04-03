UTI Mutual Fund
January 14, 2003 is when UTI Mutual Fund started to pave its path following the vision of UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. (UTIAMC), which was appointed by UTI Trustee Co, Pvt. Ltd. for managing the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund and the schemes transferred/migrated from the erstwhile Unit Trust of India.
Since February 3, 2004, UTIAMC is also a registered portfolio manager under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993 for undertaking portfolio management services. UTIAMC also acts as the manager and marketer to offshore funds through its 100 % subsidiary, UTI International Limited, registered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.
UTIAMC presently manages a corpus of over Rs. 67,61,772.28 lakhs as on 30th September 2010 (source: www.amfiindia.com). UTI Mutual Fund has a track record of managing a variety of schemes catering to the needs of every class of citizens. It has a nationwide network consisting 146 UTI Financial Centres (UFCs) and UTI International offices in London, Dubai and Bahrain.
UTIAMC has a well-qualified, professional fund management team, which has been fully empowered to manage funds with greater efficiency and accountability in the sole interest of the unit holders. The fund managers are ably supported by a strong in-house securities research department. To ensure investors’ interests, a risk management department is also in operation.
UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. (UTIAMC) is a company incorporated under The Companies Act, 1956.
UTIAMC was appointed as the Asset Management Company of the UTI Mutual Fund in terms of the Investment Management Agreement executed between UTI Trustee Co. Ltd. and UTIAMC on December 9, 2002. UTIAMC was registered by SEBI to act as the asset management company for UTI Mutual Fund vides its letter of January 14, 2003.
The paid up capital of UTIAMC has been subscribed equally by four sponsors: State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. UTIAMC, apart from managing the schemes of UTI Mutual Fund, also manages the schemes transferred/migrated from the erstwhile Unit Trust of India, in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Management Agreement, the Trust Deed, the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations and the objectives of the schemes.
UTIAMC has also entered into a service agreement with the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) to provide them with back office support for business processes.
Sponsor: a. State Bank of India, b. Punjab National Bank, c. Bank of Baroda, d. Life Insurance Corporation
Trustee: UTI Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd
Investment Manager: UTI Asset Management Company LtdStatutory Details: UTI Mutual Fund, a Trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 registered with SEBI under registration number MF/048/03/01 dated January 14, 2003.
Summary of UTI Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 429
Corpus under management: Rs. 352592.4648 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (21)
Equity (50)
ETFs (11)
Fixed Maturity Plans (16)
Fund of Funds (2)
Gilt Funds (10)
Income Funds (42)
Interval Income Funds (11)
Liquid Funds (26)
Short Term Income Funds (8)
Ultra Short Term Funds (30)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
354.55
-7.60
-20.08
-15.90
29.93
0.43
1.43
2.93
33.34
0.43
1.46
3.00
33.30
0.44
1.52
3.11
30.47
0.45
1.52
3.09
Change in trend of UTI Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of UTI Mutual Fund
Address:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Phone:
022 66786666
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com
Address:
C - 53 C, Main Road, RDC, Opp Petrol Pump, Ghaziabad - 201001, UP, Delhi.
Phone:
0120-2820920 - 23
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.