UTI Nifty IT ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty IT ETF
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5.23
UTI Nifty IT ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 354.5526
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty IT ETF- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty IT ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.42
-7.6
-20.08
-15.9
1.13
-
-
-2.43
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
UTI Nifty IT ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty IT ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|27.65
|9100
|1.42
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|23.37
|3349
|1.20
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.72
|3478
|0.55
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.39
|3422
|0.48
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|7.78
|15326
|0.40
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|6.13
|575
|0.31
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.63
|359
|0.29
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.33
|498
|0.22
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.97
|613
|0.15
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.94
|128
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.00
