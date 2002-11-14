iifl-logo
UTI Infrastructure Fund G

UTI Infrastructure Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Infrastructure Fund G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

09-Mar-2004

Fund Manager

Sachin Trivedi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1921.26

UTI Infrastructure Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Infrastructure Fund G- NAV Chart

UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.09
8.91
-4.61
-11.38
2.5
20.12
30.36
13.57
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
10-Mar-2005120

UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services13.481630132282.56
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction9.31558963195.20
EquityNTPCPower7.274260012152.33
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.32874658111.52
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.8387930101.20
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.3917999992.07
EquityO N G COil3.39288608771.10
EquityAxis BankBanks3.0658165564.09
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure3.0353790563.63
EquityICICI BankBanks2.2134361046.33
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products2.111450444.24
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.07155499843.30
EquityJ Kumar InfraConstruction2.0467509242.82
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.9040704439.75
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.87130111639.20
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.7331000036.24
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.596339033.44
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.5189318331.61
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.4081592929.40
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.3613307928.43
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.3295000027.67
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.288816626.90
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.216579225.33
EquityGujarat GasGas1.0955536422.90
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.09792122.88
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.0634152722.19
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.8912505818.59
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment0.8643853518.00
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.8513848217.92
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.835212117.46
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.8259469117.26
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.803036716.84
EquityMahindra Logis.Transport Services0.7963513316.61
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction0.7926085316.51
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.769743715.95
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.6813698314.47
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.6820506814.18
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.6844345114.18
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.6755591314.07
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction0.5660634811.67
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.4819851610.07
EquityDLFRealty0.451396829.50
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.444237939.17
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products0.421920598.87
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.33666746.99
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.31620006.59
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.2917926.03
EquityPitti Engg.Industrial Manufacturing0.27550325.76
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.26683615.35
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.21159234.37
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.17365323.65
EquityRadiant CashCommercial Services & Supplies0.124929852.51
EquityTCI ExpressTransport Services0.0271800.44
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-1.195890525.04
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0200.43
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.42071.63

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sachin Trivedi
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

