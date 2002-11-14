UTI Infrastructure Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Infrastructure Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2004
Fund Manager
: Sachin Trivedi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1921.26
UTI Infrastructure Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Infrastructure Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.09
8.91
-4.61
-11.38
2.5
20.12
30.36
13.57
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Latest Dividends
UTI Infrastructure Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|13.48
|1630132
|282.56
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|9.31
|558963
|195.20
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|7.27
|4260012
|152.33
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.32
|874658
|111.52
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.83
|87930
|101.20
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.39
|179999
|92.07
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|3.39
|2886087
|71.10
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.06
|581655
|64.09
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|3.03
|537905
|63.63
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.21
|343610
|46.33
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.11
|14504
|44.24
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.07
|1554998
|43.30
|Equity
|J Kumar Infra
|Construction
|2.04
|675092
|42.82
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.90
|407044
|39.75
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.87
|1301116
|39.20
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.73
|310000
|36.24
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.59
|63390
|33.44
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|893183
|31.61
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.40
|815929
|29.40
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.36
|133079
|28.43
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.32
|950000
|27.67
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.28
|88166
|26.90
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.21
|65792
|25.33
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.09
|555364
|22.90
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.09
|7921
|22.88
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.06
|341527
|22.19
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.89
|125058
|18.59
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|438535
|18.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.85
|138482
|17.92
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|52121
|17.46
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.82
|594691
|17.26
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.80
|30367
|16.84
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.79
|635133
|16.61
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|0.79
|260853
|16.51
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.76
|97437
|15.95
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.68
|136983
|14.47
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.68
|205068
|14.18
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.68
|443451
|14.18
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.67
|555913
|14.07
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|0.56
|606348
|11.67
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.48
|198516
|10.07
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.45
|139682
|9.50
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.44
|423793
|9.17
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|192059
|8.87
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.33
|66674
|6.99
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.31
|62000
|6.59
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.29
|1792
|6.03
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.27
|55032
|5.76
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.26
|68361
|5.35
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.21
|15923
|4.37
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|36532
|3.65
|Equity
|Radiant Cash
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.12
|492985
|2.51
|Equity
|TCI Express
|Transport Services
|0.02
|7180
|0.44
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|1.19
|58905
|25.04
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.42
|0
|71.63
