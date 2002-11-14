UTI Quant Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Quant Fund Regular G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1319.44
UTI Quant Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5931
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed/ switched-out within 90 days from the date of allotment; Nil thereafter
UTI Quant Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
UTI Quant Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.28
5.2
-
-
-
-
-
-4.06
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI Quant Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Quant Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.69
|436507
|68.56
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.59
|1637838
|67.11
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.54
|184105
|66.39
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.37
|401239
|63.89
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.35
|271536
|63.55
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.28
|277748
|62.51
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.13
|1517483
|60.42
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.03
|119423
|58.95
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.67
|1777950
|53.57
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.51
|214761
|51.32
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.24
|113370
|47.35
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.92
|54146
|42.66
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.87
|76175
|42.00
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.73
|49152
|39.85
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.96
|76863
|28.61
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.88
|421239
|27.45
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.77
|64297
|25.80
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.76
|148498
|25.74
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|142235
|24.67
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.62
|194450
|23.72
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.50
|71791
|21.90
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.46
|27147
|21.31
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.34
|35702
|19.56
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.14
|31324
|16.68
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.12
|814741
|16.43
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.11
|205869
|16.21
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.11
|27974
|16.15
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.10
|60245
|16.06
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.04
|11532
|15.19
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|28943
|14.89
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.97
|307057
|14.18
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|790163
|13.88
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.93
|86133
|13.69
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|0.93
|26155
|13.63
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.91
|183017
|13.31
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.90
|60659
|13.17
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.86
|93114
|12.55
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.85
|68113
|12.45
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.83
|10746
|12.08
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.81
|255910
|11.85
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.80
|89522
|11.70
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.72
|82308
|10.49
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.70
|50806
|10.30
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.68
|44143
|9.97
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.59
|122455
|8.55
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.53
|14576
|7.74
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.50
|125646
|7.26
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.42
|13530
|6.09
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.41
|5234
|6.03
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.39
|73133
|5.72
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|49106
|5.61
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.38
|4864
|5.59
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.36
|24448
|5.22
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|16865
|5.16
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.32
|45409
|4.67
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.32
|49288
|4.64
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|28488
|4.39
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.30
|18185
|4.33
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|28841
|4.33
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.29
|21482
|4.25
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.28
|61336
|4.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.28
|20037
|4.02
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.27
|15123
|3.94
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.26
|5832
|3.85
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.22
|757
|3.23
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.17
|24444
|2.44
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|8321
|2.37
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.11
|508
|1.54
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.10
|29888
|1.51
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.10
|134
|1.50
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.09
|15674
|1.38
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.09
|4013
|1.37
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.09
|4110
|1.32
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.71
|100000000
|10.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.53
|0
|36.96
