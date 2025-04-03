Sundaram Mutual Fund



Investment manager for Sundaram Mutual Fund sponsored by Sundaram Finance & Newton Group in 1996. Newton exited in 2002.



BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) became a partner in 2006. In 2010, as part of a global acquisition, the parent company of BNP Paribas Asset Management has acquired the banking and financial services activities of the Fortis Group. Hence, Sundaram Finance has fully bought out BNP Paribas stake and has taken 100% charge of the business.



The mutual fund is now fully sponsored by Sundaram Finance and it holds a 100%stake in the Asset Management Company and the Trustee Company



Mr. T V Sundaram Iyengar founded the group in 1911 as a bus service



Considered as one of the most respected names in Indian business



Leaders in quality management



Pioneers in employee welfare, customer satisfaction and values



Sponsor: Sundaram Finance Limited

Trustee: Sundaram Trustee Company Ltd

Investment Manager: Sundaram Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Sundaram Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/034/97/2.

Summary of Sundaram Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 212 Corpus under management: Rs. 68692.3573 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)