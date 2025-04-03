iifl-logo
Investment manager for Sundaram Mutual Fund sponsored by Sundaram Finance & Newton Group in 1996. Newton exited in 2002.

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) became a partner in 2006. In 2010, as part of a global acquisition, the parent company of BNP Paribas Asset Management has acquired the banking and financial services activities of the Fortis Group. Hence, Sundaram Finance has fully bought out BNP Paribas stake and has taken 100% charge of the business.

The mutual fund is now fully sponsored by Sundaram Finance and it holds a 100%stake in the Asset Management Company and the Trustee Company

Mr. T V Sundaram Iyengar founded the group in 1911 as a bus service

Considered as one of the most respected names in Indian business

Leaders in quality management

Pioneers in employee welfare, customer satisfaction and values

Sponsor: Sundaram Finance Limited
Trustee: Sundaram Trustee Company Ltd
Investment Manager: Sundaram Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Sundaram Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/034/97/2.

Summary of Sundaram Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 212

Corpus under management: Rs. 68692.3573 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (14)

Equity (52)

Global Funds (2)

Income Funds (13)

Liquid Funds (12)

Short Term Income Funds (6)

Ultra Short Term Funds (7)

TOP 5 Sundaram Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Sundaram Global Brand Fund (G)

31.87

-6.80

-1.17

2.59

Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund - Sr.I (G)

30.96

0.37

-1.31

-8.21

Sundaram Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,349.24

0.53

1.56

3.18

Sundaram Arbitrage Fund - Regular (G)

14.23

0.68

1.70

3.52

Sundaram Liquid Fund (G)

2,269.22

0.76

1.86

3.62

Sundaram Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Sundaram Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Sundaram Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Sundaram Towers, 2nd Floor, 46 White Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014

Phone:
044-2858 3362/3367

Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com

Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

Address:
1st Floor, Maangalaya, Purnarbhav, 132, Brigade Road, Bangalore -560025.

Phone:
080-22076707

Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com

Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

