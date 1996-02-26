Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 29-Mar-2017
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.1718
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.37
7.31
-13.19
-16.17
0.11
14.23
36.32
12.05
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr V G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|6.12
|3236
|1.61
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|5.39
|6658
|1.42
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|5.06
|43035
|1.33
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.66
|8793
|1.23
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.38
|28701
|1.15
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.05
|2841
|1.06
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|4.02
|39512
|1.06
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|3.64
|4435
|0.96
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|3.58
|15343
|0.94
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.44
|2963
|0.90
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|31040
|0.87
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|3.05
|141618
|0.80
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.01
|15078
|0.79
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.00
|1573
|0.79
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|2.93
|241296
|0.77
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.52
|21854
|0.66
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|2.47
|15429
|0.65
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.44
|13180
|0.64
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|2.33
|10672
|0.61
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|2.09
|1222
|0.55
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.09
|8090
|0.55
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.08
|1255
|0.55
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.04
|3287
|0.53
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.01
|6049
|0.53
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|2.00
|5857
|0.52
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.00
|5587
|0.52
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.86
|601
|0.49
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.72
|11627
|0.45
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.64
|3026
|0.43
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.29
|8418
|0.34
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.25
|10471
|0.33
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.02
|4636
|0.27
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.01
|19513
|0.26
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|3000
|0.21
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.54
|4242
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.92
|0
|1.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement