Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 27-Sep-2016
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 30.84
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.8701
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.43
7.04
-13.47
-16.96
-1.26
14.96
36.19
12
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|6.80
|9824
|2.09
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|6.06
|3746
|1.86
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|4.88
|48585
|1.50
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|4.43
|6306
|1.36
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.42
|33900
|1.36
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.30
|3525
|1.32
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.10
|9043
|1.26
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|4.09
|47004
|1.26
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.52
|2480
|1.08
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|3.44
|187038
|1.06
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.34
|36437
|1.03
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|3.23
|16174
|0.99
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|3.02
|290098
|0.93
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.95
|2964
|0.90
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|1708
|0.85
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.51
|25470
|0.77
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|2.50
|18242
|0.77
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.47
|15581
|0.76
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.14
|4021
|0.66
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|2.12
|1446
|0.65
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.11
|6875
|0.65
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.08
|4465
|0.64
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.03
|7151
|0.62
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.02
|9165
|0.62
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.99
|10638
|0.61
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.83
|692
|0.56
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.76
|6011
|0.54
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.73
|13623
|0.53
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.28
|9769
|0.39
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.25
|12245
|0.38
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.14
|25659
|0.35
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.04
|5528
|0.32
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.80
|3447
|0.24
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.47
|4314
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.20
|0
|1.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
