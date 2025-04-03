JM Financial Mutual Fund
JM Financial Mutual Fund is one of India’s first private sector mutual funds-an integral part of the first wave that commenced operations in 1993-94. These are a part of JM Financial Group, which has a rich heritage, built over three decade. These are one of the many successful companies that have emerged out of JM Financial Group's strong foundation in financial services.
The Group's origins can be traced back to the 1950s when the Kampani family began to get involved in India's then nascent capital markets. JM Financial & Investment Consultancy Services was founded on September 15, 1973. Under the leadership of Chairman Nimesh N. Kampani, the JM Financial Group has played a stellar and multi-faceted role in the development of India's capital markets. Apart from helping companies raise finance, the Group has also been instrumental in educating a burgeoning and prospering middle class about the advantages of investing in blue chip companies.
JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited, the Asset Management Company of JM Financial Mutual Fund is sponsored by JM Financial Limited. JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited started operations in December 1994 with a simultaneous launch of three funds-JM Liquid Fund (now JM Income Fund), JM Equity Fund and JM Balanced Fund. Today, JM Financial Mutual Fund offers a bouquet of funds that caters to the diverse needs of both its institutional and individual investors
Sponsor: JM Financial Limited
Trustee: JM Financial Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: JM Financial Asset Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: JM Financial Mutual Fund, a mutual fund constituted as a Trust under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, bearing SEBI Registration No. MF/015/94/8 dated 15th September 1994.
Summary of JM Financial Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 120
Corpus under management: Rs. 13573.6806 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (7)
Balanced (6)
Equity (18)
Income Funds (8)
Liquid Funds (9)
Short Term Income Funds (2)
Ultra Short Term Funds (5)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,291.75
0.51
1.53
3.16
32.17
0.65
1.58
3.52
17.49
0.65
1.58
3.52
22.47
0.71
1.83
3.58
70.17
0.71
1.83
3.58
Change in trend of JM Financial Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of JM Financial Mutual Fund
Address:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.
Phone:
022-61987777
Email:
investor@jmfl.com
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com
Address:
Office No.308, SCO 18, Opp. Stock Exchange, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana-141001
Phone:
(0161)5054519/5054520
Email:
investor@jmfinancial.in
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com
