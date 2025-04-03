iifl-logo
JM Financial Mutual Fund is one of India’s first private sector mutual funds-an integral part of the first wave that commenced operations in 1993-94. These are a part of JM Financial Group, which has a rich heritage, built over three decade. These are one of the many successful companies that have emerged out of JM Financial Group's strong foundation in financial services.

The Group's origins can be traced back to the 1950s when the Kampani family began to get involved in India's then nascent capital markets. JM Financial & Investment Consultancy Services was founded on September 15, 1973. Under the leadership of Chairman Nimesh N. Kampani, the JM Financial Group has played a stellar and multi-faceted role in the development of India's capital markets. Apart from helping companies raise finance, the Group has also been instrumental in educating a burgeoning and prospering middle class about the advantages of investing in blue chip companies.

JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited, the Asset Management Company of JM Financial Mutual Fund is sponsored by JM Financial Limited. JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited started operations in December 1994 with a simultaneous launch of three funds-JM Liquid Fund (now JM Income Fund), JM Equity Fund and JM Balanced Fund. Today, JM Financial Mutual Fund offers a bouquet of funds that caters to the diverse needs of both its institutional and individual investors

Sponsor: JM Financial Limited
Trustee: JM Financial Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: JM Financial Asset Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: JM Financial Mutual Fund, a mutual fund constituted as a Trust under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, bearing SEBI Registration No. MF/015/94/8 dated 15th September 1994.

Summary of JM Financial Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 120

Corpus under management: Rs. 13573.6806 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (7)

Balanced (6)

Equity (18)

Income Funds (8)

Liquid Funds (9)

Short Term Income Funds (2)

Ultra Short Term Funds (5)

TOP 5 JM Financial Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

JM Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,291.75

0.51

1.53

3.16

JM Arbitrage Fund (G)

32.17

0.65

1.58

3.52

JM Arbitrage Fund (Bonus)

17.49

0.65

1.58

3.52

JM Liquid Fund - (Bonus)

22.47

0.71

1.83

3.58

JM Liquid Fund - (G)

70.17

0.71

1.83

3.58

JM Financial Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of JM Financial Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF JM Financial Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of JM Financial Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone:
022-61987777

Email:
investor@jmfl.com

Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

Address:
Office No.308, SCO 18, Opp. Stock Exchange, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana-141001

Phone:
(0161)5054519/5054520

Email:
investor@jmfinancial.in

Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

