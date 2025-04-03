JM Financial Mutual Fund



JM Financial Mutual Fund is one of India’s first private sector mutual funds-an integral part of the first wave that commenced operations in 1993-94. These are a part of JM Financial Group, which has a rich heritage, built over three decade. These are one of the many successful companies that have emerged out of JM Financial Group's strong foundation in financial services.



The Group's origins can be traced back to the 1950s when the Kampani family began to get involved in India's then nascent capital markets. JM Financial & Investment Consultancy Services was founded on September 15, 1973. Under the leadership of Chairman Nimesh N. Kampani, the JM Financial Group has played a stellar and multi-faceted role in the development of India's capital markets. Apart from helping companies raise finance, the Group has also been instrumental in educating a burgeoning and prospering middle class about the advantages of investing in blue chip companies.



JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited, the Asset Management Company of JM Financial Mutual Fund is sponsored by JM Financial Limited. JM Financial Asset Management Private Limited started operations in December 1994 with a simultaneous launch of three funds-JM Liquid Fund (now JM Income Fund), JM Equity Fund and JM Balanced Fund. Today, JM Financial Mutual Fund offers a bouquet of funds that caters to the diverse needs of both its institutional and individual investors



Sponsor: JM Financial Limited

Trustee: JM Financial Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: JM Financial Asset Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: JM Financial Mutual Fund, a mutual fund constituted as a Trust under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, bearing SEBI Registration No. MF/015/94/8 dated 15th September 1994.

Summary of JM Financial Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 120 Corpus under management: Rs. 13573.6806 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)