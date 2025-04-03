iifl-logo
Mirae means the future in Korean.

The role of Mirae Asset Financial Group is to safeguard the assets of the future by applying the basic principles of discipline, ethics, and transparency today.

Our organization was established in Korea in 1997 amid the turmoil of the Asian financial crisis.

Founder and Chairman Hyeon-Joo Park realized at the time that no Korean asset manager was truly independent of the government or the powerful business groups. He foresaw the need for an asset manager that could conduct business in a transparent and financially responsible manner.

Mirae Asset Financial Group soon prospered by introducing clients to innovative investment products that met their specific needs.

Today, Mirae Asset Financial Group continues to flourish in Asia. We are determined to bring the principles behind our success to bear to assist investors around the world.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the holding company of the AMC and holds more than 90% of the share capital of the AMC.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. came under the spotlight in 1998 as it introduced the first mutual fund in Korea. Our pioneering spirit and strong commitment has translated into consistent and steady returns, which in turn catapulted us to the top of Korea's indirect investment market.

Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd
Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private LimitedStatutory Details: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, a Trust registered with SEBI under the Regulations, vide Registration No: MF/055/07/03 dated November 30, 2007.

Summary of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 232

Corpus under management: Rs. 198338.4248 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (8)

Equity (28)

ETFs (28)

Fund of Funds (23)

Gilt Funds (2)

Global Funds (2)

Income Funds (10)

Liquid Funds (10)

Short Term Income Funds (6)

Ultra Short Term Funds (7)

TOP 5 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Fund of Fund (G)

16.64

-17.08

-20.00

7.75

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF

92.89

-13.67

-17.82

-1.33

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund (G)

11.57

-13.20

23.13

10.05

Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund (G)

8.73

-13.08

-9.93

-9.79

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund (G)

24.16

-11.64

-18.46

23.12

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098

Phone:
022-67800300

Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com

Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Address:
Flat No.812,Kailash Building, 26,Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi-110001

Phone:
011-44227777

Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com

Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

