Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Mirae means the future in Korean.
The role of Mirae Asset Financial Group is to safeguard the assets of the future by applying the basic principles of discipline, ethics, and transparency today.
Our organization was established in Korea in 1997 amid the turmoil of the Asian financial crisis.
Founder and Chairman Hyeon-Joo Park realized at the time that no Korean asset manager was truly independent of the government or the powerful business groups. He foresaw the need for an asset manager that could conduct business in a transparent and financially responsible manner.
Mirae Asset Financial Group soon prospered by introducing clients to innovative investment products that met their specific needs.
Today, Mirae Asset Financial Group continues to flourish in Asia. We are determined to bring the principles behind our success to bear to assist investors around the world.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the holding company of the AMC and holds more than 90% of the share capital of the AMC.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. came under the spotlight in 1998 as it introduced the first mutual fund in Korea. Our pioneering spirit and strong commitment has translated into consistent and steady returns, which in turn catapulted us to the top of Korea's indirect investment market.
Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd
Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private LimitedStatutory Details: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, a Trust registered with SEBI under the Regulations, vide Registration No: MF/055/07/03 dated November 30, 2007.
Summary of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 232
Corpus under management: Rs. 198338.4248 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (8)
Equity (28)
ETFs (28)
Fund of Funds (23)
Gilt Funds (2)
Global Funds (2)
Income Funds (10)
Liquid Funds (10)
Short Term Income Funds (6)
Ultra Short Term Funds (7)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
16.64
-17.08
-20.00
7.75
92.89
-13.67
-17.82
-1.33
11.57
-13.20
23.13
10.05
Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund (G)
8.73
-13.08
-9.93
-9.79
24.16
-11.64
-18.46
23.12
Change in trend of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Address:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Phone:
022-67800300
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in
Address:
Flat No.812,Kailash Building, 26,Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi-110001
Phone:
011-44227777
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in
