Mirae Asset Mutual Fund



Mirae means the future in Korean.



The role of Mirae Asset Financial Group is to safeguard the assets of the future by applying the basic principles of discipline, ethics, and transparency today.



Our organization was established in Korea in 1997 amid the turmoil of the Asian financial crisis.



Founder and Chairman Hyeon-Joo Park realized at the time that no Korean asset manager was truly independent of the government or the powerful business groups. He foresaw the need for an asset manager that could conduct business in a transparent and financially responsible manner.



Mirae Asset Financial Group soon prospered by introducing clients to innovative investment products that met their specific needs.



Today, Mirae Asset Financial Group continues to flourish in Asia. We are determined to bring the principles behind our success to bear to assist investors around the world.



Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the holding company of the AMC and holds more than 90% of the share capital of the AMC.



Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. came under the spotlight in 1998 as it introduced the first mutual fund in Korea. Our pioneering spirit and strong commitment has translated into consistent and steady returns, which in turn catapulted us to the top of Korea's indirect investment market.



Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd

Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.

Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private LimitedStatutory Details: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, a Trust registered with SEBI under the Regulations, vide Registration No: MF/055/07/03 dated November 30, 2007.

Summary of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 232 Corpus under management: Rs. 198338.4248 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)