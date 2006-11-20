Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 06-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 276.01
Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 44.1188
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.08
7.83
-15
-17.73
-
-
-
-9.55
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.17
|26931
|14.28
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.82
|9548
|13.30
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|4.65
|27737
|12.85
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.47
|16769
|12.34
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.38
|49050
|9.34
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.87
|32156
|7.92
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.50
|120607
|6.90
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.26
|22966
|6.24
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.21
|16823
|6.10
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.20
|188343
|6.09
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.15
|44966
|5.93
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.93
|6867
|5.33
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.86
|85537
|5.13
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.80
|1229
|4.97
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|38446
|4.67
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.58
|39363
|4.36
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.51
|41903
|4.18
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.50
|24982
|4.16
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.44
|17732
|3.98
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.35
|4292
|3.73
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.34
|29113
|3.72
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.32
|129262
|3.66
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.31
|7812
|3.62
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.30
|11424
|3.59
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|7244
|3.41
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.23
|32183
|3.40
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.20
|96910
|3.32
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.19
|15943
|3.30
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|1.16
|97108
|3.22
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.05
|163367
|2.90
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|19720
|2.83
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.96
|428504
|2.67
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.96
|8695
|2.66
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.95
|12384
|2.63
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.94
|20676
|2.61
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.94
|75038
|2.59
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.89
|20670
|2.47
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|0.89
|4562
|2.46
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.87
|40924
|2.40
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.84
|15713
|2.33
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.82
|27733
|2.29
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.81
|34296
|2.23
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.77
|1903
|2.14
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|41795
|2.13
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.75
|9574
|2.07
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|8280
|2.05
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.74
|35078
|2.05
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.72
|48782
|1.99
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|127136
|1.98
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|3279
|1.90
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.68
|10264
|1.90
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.67
|18948
|1.85
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.67
|4086
|1.85
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|0.62
|80955
|1.72
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|12625
|1.68
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.59
|8116
|1.65
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.59
|11794
|1.65
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.59
|30975
|1.64
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.57
|30887
|1.58
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.56
|3016
|1.56
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.56
|4799
|1.55
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|0.54
|32453
|1.50
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.54
|1903
|1.50
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.53
|19256
|1.48
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.52
|18233
|1.46
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.49
|72211
|1.36
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.48
|18153
|1.34
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.45
|4389
|1.24
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.43
|71940
|1.18
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.42
|5031
|1.16
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.41
|11848
|1.15
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.39
|22049
|1.07
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.37
|21287
|1.03
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|0.36
|139799
|1.01
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.36
|57922
|1.01
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|0.35
|10445
|0.97
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.35
|3401
|0.97
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.33
|7560
|0.93
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.33
|2179
|0.93
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|4611
|0.84
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.29
|17899
|0.82
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.29
|13440
|0.82
|Equity
|HBL Engineering
|Auto Components
|0.28
|18372
|0.79
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.28
|8006
|0.77
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|0.28
|167165
|0.77
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|4818
|0.76
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.27
|8052
|0.75
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|0.24
|19944
|0.67
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.23
|17778
|0.65
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.23
|11338
|0.63
|Equity
|Action Const.Eq.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.22
|6039
|0.63
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.22
|4887
|0.61
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|861
|0.57
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.19
|16902
|0.54
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|31668
|0.49
|Equity
|Elecon Engg.Co
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.16
|11201
|0.46
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.14
|33088
|0.41
|Equity
|Fine Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.14
|1176
|0.41
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|0.14
|5700
|0.39
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|0.11
|16004
|0.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
