Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

06-May-2024

Fund Manager

Ekta Gala

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

276.01

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  44.1188

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.08
7.83
-15
-17.73
-
-
-
-9.55
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software5.172693114.28
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.82954813.30
EquityBSECapital Markets4.652773712.85
EquityCoforgeIT - Software4.471676912.34
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.38490509.34
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.87321567.92
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.501206076.90
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.26229666.24
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets2.21168236.10
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.201883436.09
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables2.15449665.93
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.9368675.33
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.86855375.13
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.8012294.97
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.69384464.67
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.58393634.36
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.51419034.18
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.50249824.16
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.44177323.98
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.3542923.73
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.34291133.72
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.321292623.66
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3178123.62
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.30114243.59
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.2372443.41
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.23321833.40
EquityOil IndiaOil1.20969103.32
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.19159433.30
EquityRail VikasConstruction1.16971083.22
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.051633672.90
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.02197202.83
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.964285042.67
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.9686952.66
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.95123842.63
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.94206762.61
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies0.94750382.59
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.89206702.47
EquityTata ElxsiIT - Software0.8945622.46
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.87409242.40
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.84157132.33
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.82277332.29
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.81342962.23
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.7719032.14
EquityIndian BankBanks0.77417952.13
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.7595742.07
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7482802.05
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.74350782.05
EquityHimadri SpecialChemicals & Petrochemicals0.72487821.99
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.711271361.98
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.6832791.90
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals0.68102641.90
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.67189481.85
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.6740861.85
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products0.62809551.72
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.61126251.68
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.5981161.65
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services0.59117941.65
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.59309751.64
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.57308871.58
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.5630161.56
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.5647991.55
EquityAnant RajRealty0.54324531.50
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.5419031.50
EquityNatco PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.53192561.48
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.52182331.46
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.49722111.36
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.48181531.34
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.4543891.24
EquityH U D C OFinance0.43719401.18
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.4250311.16
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.41118481.15
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.39220491.07
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.37212871.03
EquityNBCCConstruction0.361397991.01
EquityNCCConstruction0.36579221.01
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software0.35104450.97
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.3534010.97
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.3375600.93
EquityBASF IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.3321790.93
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3046110.84
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.29178990.82
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.29134400.82
EquityHBL EngineeringAuto Components0.28183720.79
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.2880060.77
EquityBank of MahaBanks0.281671650.77
EquityKirl. BrothersIndustrial Products0.2748180.76
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.2780520.75
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services0.24199440.67
EquityGujarat GasGas0.23177780.65
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.23113380.63
EquityAction Const.Eq.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.2260390.63
EquityGarden Reach Sh.Aerospace & Defense0.2248870.61
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.208610.57
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.19169020.54
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products0.17316680.49
EquityElecon Engg.CoIndustrial Manufacturing0.16112010.46
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.14330880.41
EquityFine OrganicChemicals & Petrochemicals0.1411760.41
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products0.1457000.39
EquityRitesConstruction0.11160040.32
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.0400.11
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.000-0.01

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ekta Gala
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

