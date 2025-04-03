iifl-logo
Quantum Mutual Fund is India’s first dedicated, direct-to-investor mutual fund.Quantum Mutual Funds offers simple and easy-to-understand products.

Setting up a mutual fund to invest in India was an idea that Ajit Dayal – the founder of Quantum – had when he was studying in USA in 1983.

Quantum Advisors is the Sponsor and parent company of Quantum Asset Management Company and the Quantum Mutual Funds.

From 1992 to 1995, Ajit and Quantum were the local partners of Jardine Fleming in India, then one of the largest FIIs in India.

Between 1996 and 2004, Ajit and Quantum managed money for various FIIs. Ajit was also the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Hansberger Global Investors, Inc (a US-based company with over USD 5 billion of assets under management – with more money invested in stock markets worldwide than what UTI had invested in Indian stock markets).

Ajit was the lead manager of the USD 2 billion Vanguard International Value Fund.Managing large pools of money gave Ajit tremendous confidence and added to his experience.

And over the years, Ajit has built a team that has allowed Quantum to adopt a very process-driven investment thesis. In December 2005, Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited received the AMC licenses from SEBI. Since then we have launched five funds to cater to various categories.

Sponsor: Quantum Advisors Private Limited
Trustee: Quantum Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: Quantum Asset Management Company Private LimitedStatutory Details: Quantum Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions ofthe Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, vide Registration No. MF/051/05/02 dated December 2, 2005.

Summary of Quantum Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 42

Corpus under management: Rs. 2894.8508 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Balanced (1)

Equity (7)

ETFs (2)

Fund of Funds (5)

Income Funds (2)

Liquid Funds (7)

TOP 5 Quantum Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Quantum Liquid Fund - Regular (G)

34.49

0.64

1.71

3.40

Quantum Ethical Fund - Regular (G)

9.07

2.71

-10.01

0.00

Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular (G)

116.56

3.26

-5.24

-8.31

Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Regular (G)

10.97

3.29

1.19

-0.36

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund - Regular (G)

21.23

3.30

3.50

4.20

Quantum Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Quantum Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Quantum Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Quantum Mutual Fund

Registered

Karvy

Address:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020

Phone:
022-61447800

Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com

Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

Address:
Karvy Plaza, H.No. 8-2-596, Avenue 4, Street No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Andhra Pradesh

Phone:
(040) 23312454 23320751 23320752

Email:
customercare@karvy.com

Website:
www.karvymfs.com

