Quantum Mutual Fund



Quantum Mutual Fund is India’s first dedicated, direct-to-investor mutual fund.Quantum Mutual Funds offers simple and easy-to-understand products.



Setting up a mutual fund to invest in India was an idea that Ajit Dayal – the founder of Quantum – had when he was studying in USA in 1983.



Quantum Advisors is the Sponsor and parent company of Quantum Asset Management Company and the Quantum Mutual Funds.



From 1992 to 1995, Ajit and Quantum were the local partners of Jardine Fleming in India, then one of the largest FIIs in India.



Between 1996 and 2004, Ajit and Quantum managed money for various FIIs. Ajit was also the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Hansberger Global Investors, Inc (a US-based company with over USD 5 billion of assets under management – with more money invested in stock markets worldwide than what UTI had invested in Indian stock markets).



Ajit was the lead manager of the USD 2 billion Vanguard International Value Fund.Managing large pools of money gave Ajit tremendous confidence and added to his experience.



And over the years, Ajit has built a team that has allowed Quantum to adopt a very process-driven investment thesis. In December 2005, Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited received the AMC licenses from SEBI. Since then we have launched five funds to cater to various categories.



Sponsor: Quantum Advisors Private Limited

Trustee: Quantum Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: Quantum Asset Management Company Private LimitedStatutory Details: Quantum Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions ofthe Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, vide Registration No. MF/051/05/02 dated December 2, 2005.

Summary of Quantum Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 42 Corpus under management: Rs. 2894.8508 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)