Quantum Mutual Fund
Quantum Mutual Fund is India’s first dedicated, direct-to-investor mutual fund.Quantum Mutual Funds offers simple and easy-to-understand products.
Setting up a mutual fund to invest in India was an idea that Ajit Dayal – the founder of Quantum – had when he was studying in USA in 1983.
Quantum Advisors is the Sponsor and parent company of Quantum Asset Management Company and the Quantum Mutual Funds.
From 1992 to 1995, Ajit and Quantum were the local partners of Jardine Fleming in India, then one of the largest FIIs in India.
Between 1996 and 2004, Ajit and Quantum managed money for various FIIs. Ajit was also the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Hansberger Global Investors, Inc (a US-based company with over USD 5 billion of assets under management – with more money invested in stock markets worldwide than what UTI had invested in Indian stock markets).
Ajit was the lead manager of the USD 2 billion Vanguard International Value Fund.Managing large pools of money gave Ajit tremendous confidence and added to his experience.
And over the years, Ajit has built a team that has allowed Quantum to adopt a very process-driven investment thesis. In December 2005, Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited received the AMC licenses from SEBI. Since then we have launched five funds to cater to various categories.
Sponsor: Quantum Advisors Private Limited
Trustee: Quantum Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: Quantum Asset Management Company Private LimitedStatutory Details: Quantum Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions ofthe Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, vide Registration No. MF/051/05/02 dated December 2, 2005.
Summary of Quantum Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 42
Corpus under management: Rs. 2894.8508 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Balanced (1)
Equity (7)
ETFs (2)
Fund of Funds (5)
Income Funds (2)
Liquid Funds (7)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
34.49
0.64
1.71
3.40
9.07
2.71
-10.01
0.00
116.56
3.26
-5.24
-8.31
10.97
3.29
1.19
-0.36
21.23
3.30
3.50
4.20
Change in trend of Quantum Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Quantum Mutual Fund
Address:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Phone:
022-61447800
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com
Address:
Karvy Plaza, H.No. 8-2-596, Avenue 4, Street No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Andhra Pradesh
Phone:
(040) 23312454 23320751 23320752
Email:
customercare@karvy.com
Website:
www.karvymfs.com
