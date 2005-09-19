Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Shariah
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.07
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units If redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil Remaining 90% of units if redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed or switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.26
2.71
-10.01
-
-
-
-
-9.3
|Category Avg
-1.17
4.8
-9.01
-14.64
0.34
11.09
23.68
10.77
|Category Best
-0.54
5.47
-8.49
-13.82
1.1
13.2
24.48
16.71
|Category Worst
-2.26
2.71
-10.01
-15.67
-0.42
8.26
22.94
-9.3
Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Ethical Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.63
|34642
|2.08
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|3.61
|76354
|1.62
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.42
|9108
|1.53
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|3.29
|53195
|1.47
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.27
|2769
|1.46
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.17
|44380
|1.42
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.03
|6120
|1.36
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.93
|3776
|1.31
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.47
|7795
|1.10
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.43
|7169
|1.09
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.41
|4193
|1.08
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.35
|884
|1.05
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.19
|9794
|0.98
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.11
|6024
|0.94
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|2.07
|4021
|0.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.98
|1124
|0.88
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.96
|9442
|0.88
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.87
|1703
|0.84
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.86
|2663
|0.83
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.85
|313
|0.83
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.83
|7411
|0.82
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.82
|6191
|0.81
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.80
|717
|0.80
|Equity
|L T Foods
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.79
|23654
|0.80
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.74
|2407
|0.78
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.71
|1047
|0.77
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.69
|2068
|0.76
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.65
|1554
|0.74
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.47
|4588
|0.65
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.33
|4010
|0.59
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.25
|47526
|0.56
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|1.16
|3625
|0.52
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.04
|2073
|0.46
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.99
|4023
|0.44
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.93
|13515
|0.42
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.93
|125
|0.42
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.89
|20187
|0.40
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.89
|6441
|0.39
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.85
|7310
|0.38
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.84
|4882
|0.37
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.82
|2718
|0.36
|Equity
|EPL Ltd
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|18158
|0.35
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.77
|3721
|0.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|18.10
|0
|8.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement