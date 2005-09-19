Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 86.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.15
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units If redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil Remaining 90% of units if redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment- 1.00% Nil - If redeemed or switched out on or after 365 days from the date of allotment
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.38
3.99
-8.47
-12.1
2.73
10.39
23.93
14.88
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.82
|58167
|4.16
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|4.71
|18302
|4.07
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.62
|18055
|3.12
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.05
|4968
|2.63
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.59
|37252
|2.23
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.51
|12851
|2.17
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.48
|12735
|2.14
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.36
|16984
|2.04
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.36
|2395
|2.04
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|2.27
|92367
|1.96
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.25
|20163
|1.94
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.15
|5346
|1.86
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.11
|7076
|1.82
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|9292
|1.76
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.01
|9295
|1.74
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.95
|60653
|1.68
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.89
|29631
|1.63
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.85
|12113
|1.59
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|1338
|1.59
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.82
|4841
|1.57
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.82
|11627
|1.57
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.81
|11031
|1.56
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.80
|25589
|1.55
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.76
|23272
|1.51
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.75
|9610
|1.51
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.65
|538
|1.42
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.55
|21653
|1.34
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.54
|8975
|1.33
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.49
|11610
|1.28
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.45
|4064
|1.25
|Equity
|Rallis India
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.44
|59384
|1.24
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.42
|38118
|1.22
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.32
|7489
|1.14
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.30
|1419
|1.12
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.29
|11263
|1.11
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.28
|4494
|1.10
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.27
|5029
|1.10
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.15
|4316
|0.99
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.14
|1344
|0.98
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|1.11
|6622
|0.95
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|1936
|0.95
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.08
|1963
|0.93
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.08
|12046
|0.93
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.04
|9678
|0.90
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.04
|50628
|0.89
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.02
|4049
|0.88
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.99
|8526
|0.85
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.97
|26748
|0.83
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.92
|3544
|0.79
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.91
|699
|0.78
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.86
|14352
|0.74
|Equity
|L T Foods
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.85
|21768
|0.73
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.85
|1988
|0.73
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.82
|2261
|0.71
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.76
|5900
|0.65
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.73
|31798
|0.63
|Equity
|EPL Ltd
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|26942
|0.52
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.05
|1800
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.44
|0
|3.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement