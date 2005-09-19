iifl-logo
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quantum Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G

AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

21-Jun-2019

Fund Manager

Chirag Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

86.49

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  22.15

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of units If redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil Remaining 90% of units if redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment- 1.00% Nil - If redeemed or switched out on or after 365 days from the date of allotment

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.38
3.99
-8.47
-12.1
2.73
10.39
23.93
14.88
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services4.82581674.16
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles4.71183024.07
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.62180553.12
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software3.0549682.63
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.59372522.23
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.51128512.17
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.48127352.14
EquityICICI BankBanks2.36169842.04
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.3623952.04
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products2.27923671.96
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products2.25201631.94
EquityTCSIT - Software2.1553461.86
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.1170761.82
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.0492921.76
EquityBajaj FinservFinance2.0192951.74
EquityWiproIT - Software1.95606531.68
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.89296311.63
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.85121131.59
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.8513381.59
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.8248411.57
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services1.82116271.57
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.81110311.56
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.80255891.55
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.76232721.51
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.7596101.51
EquityBoschAuto Components1.655381.42
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.55216531.34
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.5489751.33
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.49116101.28
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.4540641.25
EquityRallis IndiaFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.44593841.24
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.42381181.22
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.3274891.14
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.3014191.12
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.29112631.11
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products1.2844941.10
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.2750291.10
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services1.1543160.99
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.1413440.98
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services1.1166220.95
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.1019360.95
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.0819630.93
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.08120460.93
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components1.0496780.90
EquityFederal BankBanks1.04506280.89
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.0240490.88
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.9985260.85
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.97267480.83
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.9235440.79
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.916990.78
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services0.86143520.74
EquityL T FoodsAgricultural Food & other Products0.85217680.73
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.8519880.73
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.8222610.71
EquityGMM PfaudlerIndustrial Manufacturing0.7659000.65
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.73317980.63
EquityEPL LtdIndustrial Products0.61269420.52
EquityMahindra Logis.Transport Services0.0518000.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.4403.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.150-0.14

Key information

Fund House:
Quantum Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
19-Sep-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,894.85
Trustee/s:
Mr. Surjit Banga, Suresh Lulla, Hormazdiyaar Vakil, Jagdish Capoor, Quantum Trustee Company P
Chairman:
Ajit Dayal
CEO / MD:
Seemant Shukla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
C Srinivasan, Mr.Lloyd Mathias, Mr.Mruthunjay Mahapatra, Mr.Piyush Thakkar, Ms.Uma Mandavgane
Compliance Officer/s:
Malay Vora
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Rina Nathani
Fund Manager/s:
Chirag Mehta
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Contact Nos:
022-61447800
Fax:
1800223864
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

