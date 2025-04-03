iifl-logo
Nippon India Mutual Fund

Reliance Mutual Fund

Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) is one of India’s leading Mutual Funds, with Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of Rs. 1,07,749 Crores and an investor count of over 72 Lakh folios. (AAUM and investor count as of September 2010) AAUM Source : http://www.amfiindia.com/

Reliance Mutual Fund, a part of the Reliance - Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is one of the fastest growing mutual funds in the country. RMF offers investors a well-rounded portfolio of products to meet varying investor requirements and has presence in 159 cities across the country. Reliance Mutual Fund constantly endeavors to launch innovative products and customer service initiatives to increase value to investors. Reliance Mutual Fund schemes are managed by Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited., a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited, which holds 93.37% of the paid-up capital of RCAM, the balance paid up capital being held by minority shareholders.

Reliance Capital Ltd. is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies, and ranks among the top 3 private sector financial services and banking companies, in terms of net worth. Reliance Capital Ltd. has interests in asset management, life and general insurance, private equity and proprietary investments, stock broking and other financial services.

Sponsor: Reliance Capital Limited
Trustee: Reliance Capital Trustee Co. Limited
Investment Manager: Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited Statutory Details: The Sponsor, the Trustee and the Investment Manager are incorporated under the Companies Act 1956. Reliance Mutual Fund (formerly known as Reliance Capital Mutual Fund), a Trust under Indian Trust Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide registration number MF/022/95/1 dated June 30, 1995.

Summary of Nippon India Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 586

Corpus under management: Rs. 573673.6858 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (3)

Balanced (17)

Equity (77)

ETFs (24)

Fixed Maturity Plans (14)

Fund of Funds (10)

Gilt Funds (16)

Global Funds (7)

Income Funds (30)

Interval Income Funds (16)

Liquid Funds (20)

Monthly Income Plans (3)

Short Term Income Funds (10)

Ultra Short Term Funds (30)

TOP 5 Nippon India Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund (G)

9.68

-14.32

-16.27

-13.54

Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund (G)

31.80

-8.64

-6.78

-0.01

Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund - Reg (G)

9.21

-7.64

-20.19

-16.21

Nippon India ETF Nifty IT

37.53

-7.61

-20.10

-15.92

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund (G)

18.30

-5.23

-2.68

-5.06

Nippon India Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Nippon India Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Nippon India Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Nippon India Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.

Phone:
022-68087000/1860260111

Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in

Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Address:
N-111-112-114, 1st Floor, North Block, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Bangalore- 560 042.

Phone:

Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in

Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

