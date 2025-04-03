Nippon India Mutual Fund

Reliance Mutual Fund



Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) is one of India’s leading Mutual Funds, with Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of Rs. 1,07,749 Crores and an investor count of over 72 Lakh folios. (AAUM and investor count as of September 2010) AAUM Source : http://www.amfiindia.com/



Reliance Mutual Fund, a part of the Reliance - Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is one of the fastest growing mutual funds in the country. RMF offers investors a well-rounded portfolio of products to meet varying investor requirements and has presence in 159 cities across the country. Reliance Mutual Fund constantly endeavors to launch innovative products and customer service initiatives to increase value to investors. Reliance Mutual Fund schemes are managed by Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited., a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited, which holds 93.37% of the paid-up capital of RCAM, the balance paid up capital being held by minority shareholders.



Reliance Capital Ltd. is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies, and ranks among the top 3 private sector financial services and banking companies, in terms of net worth. Reliance Capital Ltd. has interests in asset management, life and general insurance, private equity and proprietary investments, stock broking and other financial services.



Sponsor: Reliance Capital Limited

Trustee: Reliance Capital Trustee Co. Limited

Investment Manager: Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited Statutory Details: The Sponsor, the Trustee and the Investment Manager are incorporated under the Companies Act 1956. Reliance Mutual Fund (formerly known as Reliance Capital Mutual Fund), a Trust under Indian Trust Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide registration number MF/022/95/1 dated June 30, 1995.

