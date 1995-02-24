CPSE ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: CPSE ETF
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 31-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 33047.65
CPSE ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 87.215
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
CPSE ETF- NAV Chart
CPSE ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.22
13.33
-0.98
-12.06
4.62
35.92
40.55
15.71
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
CPSE ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
CPSE ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|21.08
|223715523
|6,967.62
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|18.31
|241271191
|6,052.28
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|16.04
|215283759
|5,301.36
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|15.91
|233485654
|5,259.26
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|15.26
|136531417
|5,042.78
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|4.20
|190223726
|1,386.73
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.40
|32782776
|1,123.46
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.95
|5087496
|645.37
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.37
|62235938
|453.45
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.23
|19610255
|406.01
|Equity
|SJVN
|Power
|1.09
|42993998
|361.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|111.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.57
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-64.42
