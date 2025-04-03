Peerless Mutual Fund
Peerless Funds Management Company Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), is the first mutual fund in the eastern region and the first to be headquartered in Kolkata.
Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956
Peerless Mutual Fund (the “Mutual Fund”) has been constituted as a trust on 4th August,2009 in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) with The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), as the Sponsor and Peerless Trust Management Company Limited as the trustee to the Mutual Fund. The Deed of Trust has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. The Mutual Fund was registered with SEBI on December 4th, 2009 under Registration Code MF/062/09/03.
Peerless Funds Management Company Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager of the Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated, 11th August 2009, and executed between the Trustee and the AMC.
Sponsor: Peerless General Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.
Trustee: Peerless Trust Management Co. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Peerless Funds Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. Peerless Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.
Summary of Navi Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 72
Corpus under management: Rs. 6998.0496 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Balanced (6)
Equity (23)
Fund of Funds (2)
Liquid Funds (6)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
14.04
-8.40
-6.91
1.01
10.03
-7.58
-20.06
-16.09
14.24
-7.13
-4.02
1.36
27.98
0.60
1.68
3.41
28.01
0.81
2.02
3.76
Change in trend of Navi Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Navi Mutual Fund
Address:
Vaishnavi Tech Square, 7th Floor, Iballur Village, Begur Hobli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102
Phone:
+91 8147544555
Email:
mf@navi.com
Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com
Address:
102, 'CENTREPOINT', 1st Floor, J.B.Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400059.
Email:
mf@navi.com
Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.