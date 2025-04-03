iifl-logo
Navi Mutual Fund

Peerless Mutual Fund

Peerless Funds Management Company Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), is the first mutual fund in the eastern region and the first to be headquartered in Kolkata.

Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956

Peerless Mutual Fund (the “Mutual Fund”) has been constituted as a trust on 4th August,2009 in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) with The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), as the Sponsor and Peerless Trust Management Company Limited as the trustee to the Mutual Fund. The Deed of Trust has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. The Mutual Fund was registered with SEBI on December 4th, 2009 under Registration Code MF/062/09/03.

Peerless Funds Management Company Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager of the Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated, 11th August 2009, and executed between the Trustee and the AMC.

Sponsor: Peerless General Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.
Trustee: Peerless Trust Management Co. Ltd.
Investment Manager: Peerless Funds Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. Peerless Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of Navi Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 72

Corpus under management: Rs. 6998.0496 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Balanced (6)

Equity (23)

Fund of Funds (2)

Liquid Funds (6)

TOP 5 Navi Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Navi NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund (G)

14.04

-8.40

-6.91

1.01

Navi Nifty IT Index Fund (G)

10.03

-7.58

-20.06

-16.09

Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund (G)

14.24

-7.13

-4.02

1.36

Navi Liquid Fund - Regular (G)

27.98

0.60

1.68

3.41

Navi Liquid Fund - UR & Dividend Plan - (G)

28.01

0.81

2.02

3.76

Navi Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Navi Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Navi Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Navi Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Vaishnavi Tech Square, 7th Floor, Iballur Village, Begur Hobli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102

Phone:
+91 8147544555

Email:
mf@navi.com

Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com

Address:
102, 'CENTREPOINT', 1st Floor, J.B.Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400059.

Phone:

Email:
mf@navi.com

Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com

