Navi Mutual Fund

Peerless Mutual Fund



Peerless Funds Management Company Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), is the first mutual fund in the eastern region and the first to be headquartered in Kolkata.



Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956



Peerless Mutual Fund (the “Mutual Fund”) has been constituted as a trust on 4th August,2009 in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) with The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFI), as the Sponsor and Peerless Trust Management Company Limited as the trustee to the Mutual Fund. The Deed of Trust has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. The Mutual Fund was registered with SEBI on December 4th, 2009 under Registration Code MF/062/09/03.



Peerless Funds Management Company Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager of the Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated, 11th August 2009, and executed between the Trustee and the AMC.



Sponsor: Peerless General Finance & Investment Co. Ltd.

Trustee: Peerless Trust Management Co. Ltd.

Investment Manager: Peerless Funds Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Peerless Funds Management Company Limited (PFMCL) is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. Peerless Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

