Summary of Angel One Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 4
Corpus under management: Rs. 18.8489 Crs (as on 13-Apr-2025)
ETFs (2)
Equity (1)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
10.22
-0.67
0.00
0.00
10.23
-0.61
0.00
0.00
Change in trend of Angel One Mutual Fund year on year
While the inflation number looks like good news, this is without considering impact of Trump tariffs
11 Apr 2025|11:31 AM
FOMC members apprehend that tepid growth and high inflation could become a reality in the US
11 Apr 2025|11:25 AM
Surprisingly, the RBI forward surveys showed little signs of panic, with most economic parameters improving
11 Apr 2025|11:22 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Angel One Mutual Fund
Address:
G1, Ackruti Trade Centre, Road No.7, Kondivita, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400093
Phone:
022-69747777/7700
Email:
support@angelonemf.com
Website:
www.angelonemf.com
