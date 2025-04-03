Bandhan Mutual Fund

IDFC Mutual Fund



IDFC is a leading private sector diversified financial institution established by a consortium of strong global and local institutions with the support and sponsorship of the Government of India.



A majority of IDFC’s shareholding (67% as of March 31, 2008) is held by reputed global stalwarts that include respectable names like Government of India, International Finance Corporation (IFC) - a member of the World Bank Group, Government of Singapore, AIG, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan among others. The best Indian financial institutions such as HDFC, LIC, SBI, and IDBI are owners in IDFC, making it an institution of high repute and standing.



Sponsor

IDFC Mutual Fund is sponsored by Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (IDFC). The sponsor is the settler of the Mutual Fund Trust. The sponsor has entrusted a sum of Rs. 30,000 to the Trustees as its contribution towards the corpus of the Mutual Fund.



IDFC is a leading diversified financial institution providing a wide range of financing products and fee-based services with infrastructure as its focus area. IDFC’s key businesses include project finance, investment banking, asset management, principal investments and advisory services. IDFC also works closely with government entities and regulators in India to advise and assist in formulating policy and regulatory frameworks that support private investment and public-private partnerships in infrastructure development.



IDFC was established in 1997 as a private sector enterprise by a consortium of public and private investors and operates as a professionally managed commercial entity. IDFC listed its equity shares in India pursuant to an initial public offering in August 2005. As on March 31, 2010, IDFC’s shareholders included the Government of India – 20.10%, FII/FDI – 45.4% and public / others – 34.5%. As on March 31, 2010, IDFC had an asset base of over USD 7.42 billion, net worth of USD 1.52 billion and market capitalization of Rs 4.6. billion



Trustee: IDFC AMC Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: IDFC Asset Management Company Private LimitedStatutory Details: IDFC Mutual Fund (“the Mutual Fund” or “the Fund”) previously known as Standard Chartered Mutual Fund (which was earlier known as ANZ Grindlays Mutual Fund), had been constituted as a trust in accordance withthe provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 (2 of 1882) vide a trust Deed dated December 29, 1999. The office of the Sub-Register of Assurances at Mumbai had registered the Trust Deed establishing the Fund under the Registration Act, 1908. The Fund was registered with SEBI vide Registration No.MF/042/00/3 dated March 13, 2000. A deed of amendment to the Trust Deed had been executed and registered to recognize the change in sponsor of the Mutual Fund.

