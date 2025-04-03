PGIM India Mutual Fund

Pramerica Mutual Fund



Pramerica Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust under Indian Trusts Act, 1882, with Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) as the sponsor and Pramerica Trustees Private Limited as the trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Pramerica Mutual Fund has been registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 13, 2010 under Registration Code MF/065/10/02.



PFI, a company incorporated and with its principal place of business in the United States of America (U.S.A.) is the sponsor of Pramerica Mutual Fund. PFI and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups with approximately $693 billion (USD) of assets under management as of March 31, 2010 and with over 41,000 employees worldwide. PFI is headquartered in Newark, NJ (U.S.A.) and has more than 134 years of financial services experience with operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America. PFI is focused on helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth and offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, investment management, and real estate services. The firm is ranked 2nd on Fortune Magazine’s 2010 List of World’s Most Admired Companies in the Insurance: Life and Health Category,65th on the 2010 Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Corporations and 298th on the 2009 Fortune Global 500 List of the World’s Largest Corporations. Pramerica is a trade name used by PFI and its affiliated companies in select countries outside the U.S.A.



Sponsor: Pramerica Financial, Inc. (U.S.A.)

Trustee: Pramerica Trustees Private Limited

Investment Manager: Pramerica Asset Managers Private LimitedStatutory Details: Pramerica Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Fund) Regulations, 1996.

Summary of PGIM India Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 122 Corpus under management: Rs. 25846.3908 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)