PGIM India Mutual Fund

Pramerica Mutual Fund
Pramerica Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust under Indian Trusts Act, 1882, with Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) as the sponsor and Pramerica Trustees Private Limited as the trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Pramerica Mutual Fund has been registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 13, 2010 under Registration Code MF/065/10/02.
PFI, a company incorporated and with its principal place of business in the United States of America (U.S.A.) is the sponsor of Pramerica Mutual Fund. PFI and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups with approximately $693 billion (USD) of assets under management as of March 31, 2010 and with over 41,000 employees worldwide. PFI is headquartered in Newark, NJ (U.S.A.) and has more than 134 years of financial services experience with operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America. PFI is focused on helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth and offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, investment management, and real estate services. The firm is ranked 2nd on Fortune Magazine’s 2010 List of World’s Most Admired Companies in the Insurance: Life and Health Category,65th on the 2010 Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Corporations and 298th on the 2009 Fortune Global 500 List of the World’s Largest Corporations. Pramerica is a trade name used by PFI and its affiliated companies in select countries outside the U.S.A.
Sponsor: Pramerica Financial, Inc. (U.S.A.)
Trustee: Pramerica Trustees Private Limited
Investment Manager: Pramerica Asset Managers Private LimitedStatutory Details: Pramerica Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Fund) Regulations, 1996.
Summary of PGIM India Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 122
Corpus under management: Rs. 25846.3908 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (3)
Balanced (10)
Equity (16)
Gilt Funds (4)
Global Funds (3)
Income Funds (6)
Liquid Funds (11)
Ultra Short Term Funds (4)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
36.94
-10.63
-11.49
-8.80
PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund (G)
10.18
-4.34
0.29
-6.34
15.14
-2.29
-2.29
-0.26
1,312.94
0.53
1.57
3.21
18.10
0.76
1.74
3.58
Change in trend of PGIM India Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of PGIM India Mutual Fund
Address:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Phone:
022-61593000
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com
Address:
Karvy Plaza, H.No. 8-2-596, Avenue 4, Street No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Andhra Pradesh
Phone:
(040) 23312454 23320751 23320752
Email:
customercare@karvy.com
Website:
www.karvymfs.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.