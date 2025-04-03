iifl-logo
iifl-logo

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Pramerica Mutual Fund

Pramerica Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust under Indian Trusts Act, 1882, with Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) as the sponsor and Pramerica Trustees Private Limited as the trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Pramerica Mutual Fund has been registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 13, 2010 under Registration Code MF/065/10/02.

PFI, a company incorporated and with its principal place of business in the United States of America (U.S.A.) is the sponsor of Pramerica Mutual Fund. PFI and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups with approximately $693 billion (USD) of assets under management as of March 31, 2010 and with over 41,000 employees worldwide. PFI is headquartered in Newark, NJ (U.S.A.) and has more than 134 years of financial services experience with operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America. PFI is focused on helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth and offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, investment management, and real estate services. The firm is ranked 2nd on Fortune Magazine’s 2010 List of World’s Most Admired Companies in the Insurance: Life and Health Category,65th on the 2010 Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Corporations and 298th on the 2009 Fortune Global 500 List of the World’s Largest Corporations. Pramerica is a trade name used by PFI and its affiliated companies in select countries outside the U.S.A.

Sponsor: Pramerica Financial, Inc. (U.S.A.)
Trustee: Pramerica Trustees Private Limited
Investment Manager: Pramerica Asset Managers Private LimitedStatutory Details: Pramerica Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Fund) Regulations, 1996.

Summary of PGIM India Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 122

Corpus under management: Rs. 25846.3908 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (3)

Balanced (10)

Equity (16)

Gilt Funds (4)

Global Funds (3)

Income Funds (6)

Liquid Funds (11)

Ultra Short Term Funds (4)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 PGIM India Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

PGIM India GEO Fund (G)

36.94

-10.63

-11.49

-8.80

PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Fund (G)

10.18

-4.34

0.29

-6.34

PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity Fund (G)

15.14

-2.29

-2.29

-0.26

PGIM India Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,312.94

0.53

1.57

3.21

PGIM India Arbitrage Fund (G)

18.10

0.76

1.74

3.58

PGIM India Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of PGIM India Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF PGIM India Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of PGIM India Mutual Fund

Registered

Karvy

Address:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Phone:
022-61593000

Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in

Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

Address:
Karvy Plaza, H.No. 8-2-596, Avenue 4, Street No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Andhra Pradesh

Phone:
(040) 23312454 23320751 23320752

Email:
customercare@karvy.com

Website:
www.karvymfs.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.