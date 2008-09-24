PGIM India Small Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Small Cap Fund G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Vinay Paharia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1278.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
PGIM India Small Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.27
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted may be redeemed/switched out to debt scheme/PGIM India Arbitrage Fund without any exit load on or before 90 days from the date of allotment; 0.50% - If the units are redeemed/switched out Debt scheme/PGIM India Arbitrage Fund within 90 days from the date of allotment of units; Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units.
PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
7.86
-12.56
-13.25
4.61
8.48
-
10.13
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|3.33
|222329
|42.63
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|3.07
|9163724
|39.27
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|3.02
|77231
|38.55
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.73
|534310
|34.90
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.68
|658329
|34.30
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.59
|201514
|33.13
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.34
|34376
|29.94
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.32
|21261
|29.62
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|2.31
|210603
|29.48
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.28
|140377
|29.10
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|2.27
|252098
|28.98
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|2.26
|120047
|28.88
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.22
|616273
|28.38
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.18
|684863
|27.87
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|2.03
|196774
|25.99
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.01
|68355
|25.71
|Equity
|Bharat Rasayan
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.99
|25978
|25.38
|Equity
|Eureka Forbes
|Consumer Durables
|1.92
|503654
|24.53
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.86
|77500
|23.79
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.85
|487731
|23.70
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.84
|404382
|23.46
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.74
|275287
|22.25
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.61
|1025488
|20.62
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.56
|48090
|19.92
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.52
|1936441
|19.40
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|602275
|19.34
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.47
|151386
|18.76
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.45
|276123
|18.54
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.43
|111128
|18.24
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.43
|287657
|18.24
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.41
|137277
|18.01
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.41
|40960
|17.97
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.37
|38395
|17.47
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.33
|79667
|17.01
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|1.31
|149242
|16.69
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.30
|125699
|16.62
|Equity
|P N Gadgil Jewe.
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|305089
|16.41
|Equity
|Sharda Motor
|Auto Components
|1.23
|100192
|15.74
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.21
|155095
|15.50
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|1.16
|319101
|14.80
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.15
|322109
|14.67
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.15
|146853
|14.66
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.11
|205433
|14.17
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.10
|138613
|14.11
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.09
|125000
|13.96
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.08
|146172
|13.84
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|1.08
|504527
|13.75
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.97
|85000
|12.44
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.93
|157314
|12.00
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.90
|46556
|11.44
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.86
|55854
|10.97
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.78
|100000
|9.98
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.77
|115089
|9.80
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.70
|62500
|8.98
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|8369
|8.88
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|0.61
|193555
|7.85
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.53
|168306
|6.83
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.51
|1147499
|6.52
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.49
|142758
|6.29
|Equity
|Le Travenues
|Leisure Services
|0.45
|428346
|5.73
|Equity
|Technocraf.Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|21630
|5.35
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.49
|650000
|6.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.89
|0
|88.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.59
|0
|-7.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement