PGIM India Small Cap Fund G

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Jul-2021

Fund Manager

Vinay Paharia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1278.59

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.27

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of the units allotted may be redeemed/switched out to debt scheme/PGIM India Arbitrage Fund without any exit load on or before 90 days from the date of allotment; 0.50% - If the units are redeemed/switched out Debt scheme/PGIM India Arbitrage Fund within 90 days from the date of allotment of units; Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units.

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- NAV Chart

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.28
7.86
-12.56
-13.25
4.61
8.48
-
10.13
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

PGIM India Small Cap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hexaware Tech.2,75,287
Metro Brands1,25,000
Data Pattern62,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mphasis71,703
Timken India62,496
Birlasoft Ltd3,30,856

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables3.3322232942.63
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services3.07916372439.27
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets3.027723138.55
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies2.7353431034.90
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services2.6865832934.30
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.5920151433.13
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.343437629.94
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.322126129.62
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services2.3121060329.48
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.2814037729.10
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services2.2725209828.98
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products2.2612004728.88
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals2.2261627328.38
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies2.1868486327.87
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products2.0319677425.99
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.016835525.71
EquityBharat RasayanFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.992597825.38
EquityEureka ForbesConsumer Durables1.9250365424.53
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.867750023.79
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.8548773123.70
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products1.8440438223.46
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software1.7427528722.25
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks1.61102548820.62
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.564809019.92
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.52193644119.40
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.5160227519.34
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services1.4715138618.76
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.4527612318.54
EquityChola FinancialFinance1.4311112818.24
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.4328765718.24
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.4113727718.01
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.414096017.97
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.373839517.47
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.337966717.01
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components1.3114924216.69
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.3012569916.62
EquityP N Gadgil Jewe.Consumer Durables1.2830508916.41
EquitySharda MotorAuto Components1.2310019215.74
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.2115509515.50
EquityGabriel IndiaAuto Components1.1631910114.80
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1532210914.67
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.1514685314.66
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1120543314.17
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.1013861314.11
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.0912500013.96
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.0814617213.84
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables1.0850452713.75
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.978500012.44
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.9315731412.00
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.904655611.44
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.865585410.97
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.781000009.98
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.771150899.80
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense0.70625008.98
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6883698.88
EquityMax EstatesRealty0.611935557.85
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products0.531683066.83
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.5111474996.52
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.491427586.29
EquityLe TravenuesLeisure Services0.454283465.73
EquityTechnocraf.Inds.Industrial Products0.42216305.35
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.496500006.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-6.89088.03
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.590-7.29

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Vinay Paharia
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

