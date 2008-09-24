PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G
AMC
: PGIM India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2021
Fund Manager
: Vinay Paharia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 924.4
Invest wise with Expert advice
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.32
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted may be redeemed without any exit load on or before 90 days from the date of allotment; 0.50% - If the units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units; Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units.
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.55
4.22
-2.98
-5.47
5.21
7.4
-
9.01
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.98
|372679
|64.56
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.25
|479622
|57.75
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.65
|435082
|52.21
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.28
|179415
|30.27
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.49
|146412
|22.98
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.05
|54489
|18.97
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.62
|47365
|14.98
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.53
|83439
|14.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.52
|633951
|14.08
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.39
|294052
|12.82
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.37
|45245
|12.64
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.34
|126935
|12.41
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|28258
|12.40
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.21
|43236
|11.17
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.19
|108421
|11.01
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.18
|84812
|10.89
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.17
|348513
|10.85
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|74570
|10.60
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.15
|12423
|10.59
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.11
|166260
|10.26
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|90000
|10.04
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.93
|12349
|8.63
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|27857
|8.57
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.90
|16714
|8.34
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.88
|29960
|8.14
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|137804
|7.89
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.85
|17055
|7.83
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.84
|34659
|7.78
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.83
|35994
|7.67
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.77
|18959
|7.13
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|2265
|6.88
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.72
|5566
|6.64
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.64
|10860
|5.95
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.64
|62410
|5.91
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.62
|21600
|5.74
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.61
|140140
|5.64
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.60
|6400
|5.57
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.59
|24670
|5.49
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.59
|40808
|5.45
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.56
|11650
|5.21
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.56
|31706
|5.21
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.53
|124455
|4.91
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.51
|14270
|4.75
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.50
|1132
|4.58
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.48
|9174
|4.45
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|9200
|4.33
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.45
|50009
|4.13
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.36
|15639
|3.34
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.36
|57125
|3.31
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.34
|23650
|3.12
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.33
|67300
|3.06
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|0.20
|420617
|1.80
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|12445
|0.20
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.09
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.66
|600000
|6.06
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.65
|600000
|5.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.55
|500000
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.55
|500000
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|400000
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.38
|350000
|3.50
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.31
|290000
|2.84
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.22
|200000
|2.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.60
|5972728
|61.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.75
|5190000
|53.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.07
|1875000
|19.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.58
|1441600
|14.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.96
|860000
|8.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|525000
|5.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|510700
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.27
|248700
|2.45
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.66
|2500000
|24.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|1000000
|9.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|1000000
|9.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|1000000
|9.29
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.01
|1000000
|9.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|4.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|500000
|4.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.62
|0
|33.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|1.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement