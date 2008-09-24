iifl-logo
PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G

AMC

PGIM India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

15-Jan-2021

Fund Manager

Vinay Paharia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

924.4

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.32

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of the units allotted may be redeemed without any exit load on or before 90 days from the date of allotment; 0.50% - If the units are redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units; Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after completion of 90 days from the date of allotment of units.

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.55
4.22
-2.98
-5.47
5.21
7.4
-
9.01
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.9837267964.56
EquityICICI BankBanks6.2547962257.75
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.6543508252.21
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.2817941530.27
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.4914641222.98
EquityTCSIT - Software2.055448918.97
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.624736514.98
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.538343914.10
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.5263395114.08
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.3929405212.82
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.374524512.64
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.3412693512.41
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.342825812.40
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.214323611.17
EquityAxis BankBanks1.1910842111.01
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.188481210.89
EquityNTPCPower1.1734851310.85
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.157457010.60
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.151242310.59
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.1116626010.26
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.099000010.04
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.93123498.63
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.93278578.57
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.90167148.34
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.88299608.14
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.851378047.89
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.85170557.83
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.84346597.78
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.83359947.67
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.77189597.13
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7422656.88
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.7255666.64
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.64108605.95
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.64624105.91
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.62216005.74
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.611401405.64
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.6064005.57
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.59246705.49
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.59408085.45
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.56116505.21
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.56317065.21
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.531244554.91
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.51142704.75
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.5011324.58
EquityTrentRetailing0.4891744.45
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.4792004.33
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.45500094.13
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables0.36156393.34
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.36571253.31
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products0.34236503.12
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.33673003.06
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services0.204206171.80
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.02124450.20
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.09100000010.03
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-0.666000006.06
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.656000005.96
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.555000005.10
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.555000005.04
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.434000004.00
Corporate DebtsKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.383500003.50
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.312900002.84
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.222000002.02
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.60597272861.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.75519000053.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.07187500019.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.58144160014.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.968600008.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.585250005.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.565107005.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.272487002.45
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.66250000024.63
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.0210000009.45
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.0110000009.31
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.0110000009.29
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.0110000009.31
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.535000004.93
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.525000004.79
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.62033.52
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1501.22

Key information

Fund House:
PGIM India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Sep-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
25,846.39
Trustee/s:
Rakesh Sood, PGIM India Trustees Priva, Mr. Vijay Agarwal, Mr. Sujal Shah, Mr. John Praveen, Mr. Ashwini Kakkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ajit Menon, Mr. Ajit Menon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Muralidharan Rajamani, Glenwyn Peter Baptist, Kapil Wadhawan, Mr.David Wan Chang, Mr.Indrasena Yala Reddy, Dr. V. R. Narasimham
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Sandeep Kamath, Mr. Sumesh Kumar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Vinay Paharia
Auditors:
Price Waterhouse Chartere

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, C Wing, Laxmi Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Contact Nos:
022-61593000
Fax:
022-61593100
Email:
care@pgimindia.co.in
Website:
www.pgimindiamf.com

