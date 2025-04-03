Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited (ECL) is the asset management company acting as an investment manager to Edelweiss Mutual Fund (EMF).
Edelweiss Capital Limited is one of the leading and fastest growing financial services company in India. Founded in 1996, Edelweiss Capital including its subsidiaries offers a wide array of multi-line solutions including Investment Banking, Institutional Equities, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Private Client Business, Insurance Brokerage, Wholesale Financing and Treasury Operations.
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited constitutes a team of experienced professionals from the Financial Services industry. The management team is highly qualified and carries a rich experience of working in the mutual fund industry and finance related areas.
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited will follow a research based and process oriented investment approach. Edelweiss Asset Management Limited will observe the highest ethical standards while deploying investors’ monies and servicing investors and dealing with business partners.
Sponsor: Edelweiss Capital Limited
Trustee: Edelweiss Trusteeship Company Limited (ETCL)
Investment Manager: Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.Statutory Details: Edelweiss Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered as a Mutual Fund with SEBI bearing SEBI Registration No. MF/057/08/02 dated April 30, 2008.
Summary of Edelweiss Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 266
Corpus under management: Rs. 165515.8332 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (4)
Balanced (12)
Equity (46)
ETFs (10)
Fund of Funds (12)
Gilt Funds (13)
Global Funds (6)
Income Funds (19)
Liquid Funds (22)
Ultra Short Term Funds (2)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
22.52
-11.74
-12.16
0.57
30.76
-5.09
-0.96
0.74
38.29
-3.80
4.57
-1.67
9.94
-2.30
-16.73
-13.57
Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund (G)
15.28
-0.39
2.93
-2.60
Change in trend of Edelweiss Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Address:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Phone:
022 40979737
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com
Address:
402,Third Eye 1 Near Panchvati Circle C.G.Road Ahmedabad-380006
Phone:
079-44218800
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com
