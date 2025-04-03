iifl-logo
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited (ECL) is the asset management company acting as an investment manager to Edelweiss Mutual Fund (EMF).

Edelweiss Capital Limited is one of the leading and fastest growing financial services company in India. Founded in 1996, Edelweiss Capital including its subsidiaries offers a wide array of multi-line solutions including Investment Banking, Institutional Equities, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Private Client Business, Insurance Brokerage, Wholesale Financing and Treasury Operations.

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited constitutes a team of experienced professionals from the Financial Services industry. The management team is highly qualified and carries a rich experience of working in the mutual fund industry and finance related areas.

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited will follow a research based and process oriented investment approach. Edelweiss Asset Management Limited will observe the highest ethical standards while deploying investors’ monies and servicing investors and dealing with business partners.

Sponsor: Edelweiss Capital Limited
Trustee: Edelweiss Trusteeship Company Limited (ETCL)
Investment Manager: Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.Statutory Details: Edelweiss Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered as a Mutual Fund with SEBI bearing SEBI Registration No. MF/057/08/02 dated April 30, 2008.

Summary of Edelweiss Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 266

Corpus under management: Rs. 165515.8332 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (4)

Balanced (12)

Equity (46)

ETFs (10)

Fund of Funds (12)

Gilt Funds (13)

Global Funds (6)

Income Funds (19)

Liquid Funds (22)

Ultra Short Term Funds (2)

TOP 5 Edelweiss Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Edelweiss US Technology Equity Fund Of Fund (G)

22.52

-11.74

-12.16

0.57

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund (G)

30.76

-5.09

-0.96

0.74

Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-Shore Fund (G)

38.29

-3.80

4.57

-1.67

Edelweiss Technology Fund - Regular (G)

9.94

-2.30

-16.73

-13.57

Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund (G)

15.28

-0.39

2.93

-2.60

Edelweiss Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Edelweiss Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.

Phone:
022 40979737

Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com

Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

Address:
402,Third Eye 1 Near Panchvati Circle C.G.Road Ahmedabad-380006

Phone:
079-44218800

Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com

Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

