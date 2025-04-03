iifl-logo
HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on December 10, 1999, and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for the HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI vide its letter dated July 3, 2000.

The registered office of the AMC is situated at Ramon House, 3rd Floor, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.

In terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Trustee has appointed the HDFC Asset Management Company Limited to manage the Mutual Fund. The paid up capital of the AMC is Rs. 25.161 crore.

Zurich Insurance Company (ZIC), the Sponsor of Zurich India Mutual Fund, following a review of its overall strategy, had decided to divest its Asset Management business in India. The AMC had entered into an agreement with ZIC to acquire the said business, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

On obtaining the regulatory approvals, the following Schemes of Zurich India Mutual Fund have migrated to HDFC Mutual Fund on June 19, 2003.

The AMC is managing 28 open-ended schemes of the Mutual Fund
The AMC is also managing 7 closed ended Schemes of the Mutual Fund
The AMC is also providing portfolio management / advisory services and such activities are not in conflict with the activities of the Mutual Fund. The AMC has renewed its registration from SEBI vide Registration No. - PM / INP000000506 dated December 21, 2009 to act as a Portfolio Manager under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. The Certificate of Registration is valid from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2012.

Sponsor: Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited;
Standard Life Investments Limited
Trustee: HDFC Trustee Company LimitedInvestment Manager: HDFC Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: HDFC Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of HDFC Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 360

Corpus under management: Rs. 793714.2501 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (6)

Balanced (12)

Equity (60)

ETFs (19)

Fixed Maturity Plans (27)

Fund of Funds (7)

Gilt Funds (8)

Income Funds (22)

Liquid Funds (9)

Monthly Income Plans (2)

Short Term Income Funds (6)

Ultra Short Term Funds (12)

TOP 5 HDFC Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

HDFC NIFTY IT ETF

36.05

-7.61

-20.09

-15.93

HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds (G)

13.79

-5.86

-2.23

1.10

HDFC Technology Fund - Regular (G)

12.45

-2.26

-16.12

-12.09

HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF

108.80

-0.43

-12.56

-15.99

HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund - Regular (G)

8.10

-0.03

-17.28

0.00

HDFC Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of HDFC Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF HDFC Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of HDFC Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone:
022 - 6631 6333

Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com

Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Address:
HDFC AMC Ltd 4th Floor,Mohan Dev Bldg 13, Tolstoy Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110 001.

Phone:
011-66324000

Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com

Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

