HDFC Mutual Fund
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on December 10, 1999, and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for the HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI vide its letter dated July 3, 2000.
The registered office of the AMC is situated at Ramon House, 3rd Floor, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
In terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Trustee has appointed the HDFC Asset Management Company Limited to manage the Mutual Fund. The paid up capital of the AMC is Rs. 25.161 crore.
Zurich Insurance Company (ZIC), the Sponsor of Zurich India Mutual Fund, following a review of its overall strategy, had decided to divest its Asset Management business in India. The AMC had entered into an agreement with ZIC to acquire the said business, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.
On obtaining the regulatory approvals, the following Schemes of Zurich India Mutual Fund have migrated to HDFC Mutual Fund on June 19, 2003.
The AMC is managing 28 open-ended schemes of the Mutual Fund
The AMC is also managing 7 closed ended Schemes of the Mutual Fund
The AMC is also providing portfolio management / advisory services and such activities are not in conflict with the activities of the Mutual Fund. The AMC has renewed its registration from SEBI vide Registration No. - PM / INP000000506 dated December 21, 2009 to act as a Portfolio Manager under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. The Certificate of Registration is valid from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2012.
Sponsor: Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited;
Standard Life Investments Limited
Trustee: HDFC Trustee Company LimitedInvestment Manager: HDFC Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: HDFC Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.
Summary of HDFC Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 360
Corpus under management: Rs. 793714.2501 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (6)
Balanced (12)
Equity (60)
ETFs (19)
Fixed Maturity Plans (27)
Fund of Funds (7)
Gilt Funds (8)
Income Funds (22)
Liquid Funds (9)
Monthly Income Plans (2)
Short Term Income Funds (6)
Ultra Short Term Funds (12)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
36.05
-7.61
-20.09
-15.93
13.79
-5.86
-2.23
1.10
12.45
-2.26
-16.12
-12.09
108.80
-0.43
-12.56
-15.99
8.10
-0.03
-17.28
0.00
Change in trend of HDFC Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of HDFC Mutual Fund
Address:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Phone:
022 - 6631 6333
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com
Address:
HDFC AMC Ltd 4th Floor,Mohan Dev Bldg 13, Tolstoy Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110 001.
Phone:
011-66324000
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com
