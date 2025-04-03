HDFC Mutual Fund



HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on December 10, 1999, and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for the HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI vide its letter dated July 3, 2000.



The registered office of the AMC is situated at Ramon House, 3rd Floor, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.



In terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Trustee has appointed the HDFC Asset Management Company Limited to manage the Mutual Fund. The paid up capital of the AMC is Rs. 25.161 crore.



Zurich Insurance Company (ZIC), the Sponsor of Zurich India Mutual Fund, following a review of its overall strategy, had decided to divest its Asset Management business in India. The AMC had entered into an agreement with ZIC to acquire the said business, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.



On obtaining the regulatory approvals, the following Schemes of Zurich India Mutual Fund have migrated to HDFC Mutual Fund on June 19, 2003.



The AMC is managing 28 open-ended schemes of the Mutual Fund

The AMC is also managing 7 closed ended Schemes of the Mutual Fund

The AMC is also providing portfolio management / advisory services and such activities are not in conflict with the activities of the Mutual Fund. The AMC has renewed its registration from SEBI vide Registration No. - PM / INP000000506 dated December 21, 2009 to act as a Portfolio Manager under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. The Certificate of Registration is valid from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2012.



Sponsor: Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited;

Standard Life Investments Limited

Trustee: HDFC Trustee Company LimitedInvestment Manager: HDFC Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: HDFC Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Summary of HDFC Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 360 Corpus under management: Rs. 793714.2501 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)