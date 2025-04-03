SBI Mutual Fund



SBI Mutual Fund is India’s largest bank sponsored mutual fund and has an enviable track record in judicious investments and consistent wealth creation.



The fund traces its lineage to SBI - India’s largest banking enterprise. The institution has grown immensely since its inception and today it is India's largest bank, patronised by over 80% of the top corporate houses of the country.



SBI Mutual Fund is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and Société Générale Asset Management, one of the world’s leading fund management companies that manages over US$ 500 Billion worldwide.



In twenty years of operation, the fund has launched 38 schemes and successfully redeemed fifteen of them. In the process it has rewarded it's investors handsomely with consistent returns.



A total of over 5.8 million investors have reposed their faith in the wealth generation expertise of the Mutual Fund.



Schemes of the Mutual fund have consistently outperformed benchmark indices and have emerged as the preferred investment for millions of investors and HNI’s.



Today, the fund manages over Rs. 42,100 crores of assets and has a diverse profile of investors actively parking their investments across 38 active schemes.



The fund serves this vast family of investors by reaching out to them through network of over 130 points of acceptance, 29 investor service centers, 59 investor service desks and 6 Investor Service Points.



SBI Mutual is the first bank-sponsored fund to launch an offshore fund – Resurgent India Opportunities Fund.



Growth through innovation and stable investment policies is the SBI MF credo.



Sponsor: State Bank of India

Trustee: SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: SBI Funds Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF); constituted as a Trust with SBIMFTCPL as the Trustee under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI.

Summary of SBI Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 508 Corpus under management: Rs. 1116707.6466 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)