SBI Mutual Fund
SBI Mutual Fund is India’s largest bank sponsored mutual fund and has an enviable track record in judicious investments and consistent wealth creation.
The fund traces its lineage to SBI - India’s largest banking enterprise. The institution has grown immensely since its inception and today it is India's largest bank, patronised by over 80% of the top corporate houses of the country.
SBI Mutual Fund is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and Société Générale Asset Management, one of the world’s leading fund management companies that manages over US$ 500 Billion worldwide.
In twenty years of operation, the fund has launched 38 schemes and successfully redeemed fifteen of them. In the process it has rewarded it's investors handsomely with consistent returns.
A total of over 5.8 million investors have reposed their faith in the wealth generation expertise of the Mutual Fund.
Schemes of the Mutual fund have consistently outperformed benchmark indices and have emerged as the preferred investment for millions of investors and HNI’s.
Today, the fund manages over Rs. 42,100 crores of assets and has a diverse profile of investors actively parking their investments across 38 active schemes.
The fund serves this vast family of investors by reaching out to them through network of over 130 points of acceptance, 29 investor service centers, 59 investor service desks and 6 Investor Service Points.
SBI Mutual is the first bank-sponsored fund to launch an offshore fund – Resurgent India Opportunities Fund.
Growth through innovation and stable investment policies is the SBI MF credo.
Sponsor: State Bank of India
Trustee: SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: SBI Funds Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF); constituted as a Trust with SBIMFTCPL as the Trustee under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI.
Summary of SBI Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 508
Corpus under management: Rs. 1116707.6466 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (17)
Equity (79)
ETFs (15)
Fixed Maturity Plans (70)
Fund of Funds (4)
Gilt Funds (13)
Global Funds (2)
Income Funds (17)
Liquid Funds (9)
Monthly Income Plans (8)
Short Term Income Funds (11)
Ultra Short Term Funds (22)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
8.57
-7.64
0.00
0.00
374.65
-7.61
-20.10
-15.93
14.66
-7.22
-6.08
-4.03
192.97
-1.43
-14.14
-9.71
4,102.21
0.52
1.55
3.18
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of SBI Mutual Fund
Address:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Phone:
022-61793000
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com
Address:
4th Floor, Zodiac Avenue, Opp. Mayor Bunglow, Near Law Garden, Ahmedabad -380007
Phone:
079-2642 3060/2642 3070
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com
