iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SBI Mutual Fund

SBI Mutual Fund

SBI Mutual Fund is India’s largest bank sponsored mutual fund and has an enviable track record in judicious investments and consistent wealth creation.

The fund traces its lineage to SBI - India’s largest banking enterprise. The institution has grown immensely since its inception and today it is India's largest bank, patronised by over 80% of the top corporate houses of the country.

SBI Mutual Fund is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and Société Générale Asset Management, one of the world’s leading fund management companies that manages over US$ 500 Billion worldwide.

In twenty years of operation, the fund has launched 38 schemes and successfully redeemed fifteen of them. In the process it has rewarded it's investors handsomely with consistent returns.

A total of over 5.8 million investors have reposed their faith in the wealth generation expertise of the Mutual Fund.

Schemes of the Mutual fund have consistently outperformed benchmark indices and have emerged as the preferred investment for millions of investors and HNI’s.

Today, the fund manages over Rs. 42,100 crores of assets and has a diverse profile of investors actively parking their investments across 38 active schemes.

The fund serves this vast family of investors by reaching out to them through network of over 130 points of acceptance, 29 investor service centers, 59 investor service desks and 6 Investor Service Points.

SBI Mutual is the first bank-sponsored fund to launch an offshore fund – Resurgent India Opportunities Fund.

Growth through innovation and stable investment policies is the SBI MF credo.

Sponsor: State Bank of India
Trustee: SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: SBI Funds Management Private LimitedStatutory Details: SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF); constituted as a Trust with SBIMFTCPL as the Trustee under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI.

Summary of SBI Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 508

Corpus under management: Rs. 1116707.6466 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (17)

Equity (79)

ETFs (15)

Fixed Maturity Plans (70)

Fund of Funds (4)

Gilt Funds (13)

Global Funds (2)

Income Funds (17)

Liquid Funds (9)

Monthly Income Plans (8)

Short Term Income Funds (11)

Ultra Short Term Funds (22)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 SBI Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

SBI Nifty IT Index Fund - Regular (G)

8.57

-7.64

0.00

0.00

SBI Nifty IT ETF

374.65

-7.61

-20.10

-15.93

SBI International Access - US Equity FoF (G)

14.66

-7.22

-6.08

-4.03

SBI Technology Opportunities Fund (G)

192.97

-1.43

-14.14

-9.71

SBI Overnight Fund (G)

4,102.21

0.52

1.55

3.18

SBI Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of SBI Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF SBI Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of SBI Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.

Phone:
022-61793000

Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com

Website:
www.sbimf.com

Address:
4th Floor, Zodiac Avenue, Opp. Mayor Bunglow, Near Law Garden, Ahmedabad -380007

Phone:
079-2642 3060/2642 3070

Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com

Website:
www.sbimf.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.