SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Raj Gandhi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8864.28
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.8036
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - For exit on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 1 year from the date of allotment.
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
13.51
-6.58
-15.8
-4.97
-
-
-1.78
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|11.33
|8370000
|1,004.48
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|9.36
|34965694
|829.73
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.14
|26000000
|809.77
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|6.77
|52874163
|600.06
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|5.77
|32791494
|511.67
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|5.09
|16571294
|451.15
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|4.22
|13219320
|374.50
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|3.84
|1048474
|340.59
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.82
|300199
|338.75
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|3.76
|3790412
|333.23
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|3.53
|23895893
|312.53
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|3.47
|2434242
|307.43
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.90
|76240
|256.94
|Equity
|HEG
|Industrial Products
|2.72
|6719943
|240.84
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|2.36
|28645534
|208.82
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.02
|4854219
|179.29
|Equity
|Savita Oil Tech
|Petroleum Products
|1.81
|4219142
|160.53
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|1.60
|9104650
|141.96
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.58
|6200100
|139.65
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.30
|3100000
|114.80
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.27
|4500412
|112.89
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|2796573
|109.47
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.18
|781077
|104.53
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.11
|2725000
|98.18
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.09
|2657426
|96.81
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|2352146
|95.52
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.92
|1250000
|81.36
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.81
|2100000
|71.96
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.35
|125000
|30.77
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.22
|200000
|19.18
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.21
|988500
|18.73
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.20
|900000
|17.37
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|343380
|13.89
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.93
|0
|82.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.21
|0
|284.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.42
|0
|-34.84
