SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Harsh Sethi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 35.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.5707
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment - 0.25% For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment - Nil
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.42
-7.64
-
-
-
-
-
-14.29
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.02
|60779
|10.25
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.56
|22888
|7.97
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.57
|23708
|3.73
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.91
|23547
|3.50
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.25
|105035
|2.91
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|3909
|2.07
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.14
|2469
|1.81
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.53
|3430
|1.60
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.67
|4193
|0.94
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.30
|1017
|0.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.19
|0
|0.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement