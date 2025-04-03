Indiabulls Mutual Fund
Indiabulls Financial Services Limited is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies providing Consumer Finance, Housing Finance, Commercial Loans, Asset Management and Advisory services. The company is focused on providing multiple financial services through an extensive network of consumer touch-points. Indiabulls serves more than 500,000 customers across different financial products through its branch network, call centre & the internet. It also ranks among the top private sector financial services groups in terms of net worth.
Sponsor: Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd
Trustee: Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd
Investment Manager: Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC)
Statutory Details: Indiabulls Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882
Summary of Groww Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 129
Corpus under management: Rs. 1678.223 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Balanced (5)
Equity (24)
ETFs (6)
Fund of Funds (8)
Income Funds (5)
Liquid Funds (12)
Short Term Income Funds (4)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
103.36
0.49
1.50
3.12
1,310.50
0.51
1.53
3.14
2,487.21
0.77
1.90
3.67
2,044.62
1.60
2.56
3.90
1,458.48
3.08
3.05
3.88
Change in trend of Groww Mutual Fund year on year
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Groww Mutual Fund
Address:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Phone:
022-69744435
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in
Address:
M - 62&63 1st Floor Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.