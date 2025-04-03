Indiabulls Mutual Fund



Indiabulls Financial Services Limited is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private sector financial services companies providing Consumer Finance, Housing Finance, Commercial Loans, Asset Management and Advisory services. The company is focused on providing multiple financial services through an extensive network of consumer touch-points. Indiabulls serves more than 500,000 customers across different financial products through its branch network, call centre & the internet. It also ranks among the top private sector financial services groups in terms of net worth.



Sponsor: Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd

Trustee: Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd

Investment Manager: Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC)

Statutory Details: Indiabulls Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882

Summary of Groww Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 129 Corpus under management: Rs. 1678.223 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)