Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Satam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 24.67
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.129
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF- NAV Chart
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.71
12.97
-
-
-
-
-
-5.11
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|18.35
|67506
|4.52
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|18.22
|399917
|4.49
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|17.12
|127073
|4.22
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|15.59
|61689
|3.84
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|8.08
|64045
|1.99
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.82
|48375
|1.19
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|4.79
|52465
|1.18
|Equity
|Ircon Intl.
|Construction
|4.18
|72964
|1.03
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|2.48
|29981
|0.61
|Equity
|Railtel Corpn.
|Telecom - Services
|2.22
|19554
|0.54
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.54
|12974
|0.38
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|17358
|0.31
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.83
|19522
|0.20
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.25
|258
|0.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|0.04
