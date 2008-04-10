iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Groww Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF

AMC

Groww Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

23-Sep-2024

Fund Manager

Nikhil Satam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

72.85

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  64.6508

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- NAV Chart

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.44
23.99
-1.37
-
-
-
-
-0.83
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense21.3663205415.56
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense18.714414813.63
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals15.651309111.40
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing9.61328747.00
EquityCochin ShipyardIndustrial Manufacturing7.89453385.75
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense6.61494294.82
EquityAstra MicrowaveAerospace & Defense3.77453392.75
EquityZen TechnologiesAerospace & Defense3.34233072.43
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense3.13158732.28
EquityGarden Reach Sh.Aerospace & Defense2.71157361.97
EquityDynamatic Tech.Industrial Manufacturing1.9020481.38
EquityMTAR TechnologieAerospace & Defense1.86105291.35
EquityParas DefenceAerospace & Defense0.9780930.70
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.87262370.63
EquityDCX SystemsAerospace & Defense0.81255050.59
EquityIdeaforge TechAerospace & Defense0.55112710.40
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1700.12

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Groww Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Apr-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,678.22
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajit Mittal
Chairman:
Ashok Kacker
CEO / MD:
Mr. Varun Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dr. Neeru Chaudhary, Mr. Ashish Goel, Mr. Harsh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Hemal Atul Zaveri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Krishnam Thota
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Satam
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Contact Nos:
022-69744435
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.