Groww Nifty India Defence ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Nifty India Defence ETF
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 23-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Satam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 72.85
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 64.6508
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- NAV Chart
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.44
23.99
-1.37
-
-
-
-
-0.83
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|21.36
|632054
|15.56
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|18.71
|44148
|13.63
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|15.65
|13091
|11.40
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|9.61
|32874
|7.00
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|7.89
|45338
|5.75
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|6.61
|49429
|4.82
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.77
|45339
|2.75
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.34
|23307
|2.43
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.13
|15873
|2.28
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.71
|15736
|1.97
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.90
|2048
|1.38
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.86
|10529
|1.35
|Equity
|Paras Defence
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.97
|8093
|0.70
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.87
|26237
|0.63
|Equity
|DCX Systems
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|25505
|0.59
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.55
|11271
|0.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.12
