Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) is a limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on November 14, 2008, having its Registered Office at 81/82, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. has been appointed as the Investment Manager to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated May 21, 2009, executed between Motilal Oswal Trustee Company Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is registered with SEBI under Securities Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 vide Registration Code MF/063/09/04 dated December 29, 2009. The Mutual Fund launched its first Mutual Fund scheme - Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares M50 Exchange Traded Fund (An Open Ended ETF) - India's first Fundamentally Weighted ETF Based on Nifty.
Sponsor
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is sponsored by Motilal Oswal Securities Limited (previously Passionate Investment Management Private Limited). The Sponsor is the Settlor of the Mutual Fund Trust.
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. (MOSL) was founded in 1987 as a small sub-broking unit, with just two people running the show. Focus on customer-first-attitude, ethical and transparent business practices, respect for professionalism, research-based value investing and implementation of cutting-edge technology has enabled it to blossom into an almost 2000 member team.
MOSL is a well-diversified financial services firm offering a range of financial products and services such as Wealth Management, Broking & Distribution, Commodity Broking, Portfolio Management Services, Institutional Equities, Private Equity, Investment Banking Services and Principal Strategies.
Summary of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 164
Corpus under management: Rs. 92511.6512 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (4)
Equity (48)
ETFs (16)
Fund of Funds (5)
Global Funds (1)
Liquid Funds (10)
Ultra Short Term Funds (6)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
154.53
-8.29
-6.89
1.03
63.72
-7.13
-6.33
2.82
20.60
-6.84
-3.72
1.14
37.24
-4.09
-14.72
10.20
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds-Reg (G)
11.98
-1.67
8.03
1.51
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Address:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Phone:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com
Address:
201,Lumbini Amrutha Chambers,Near Nagarjuna Circle, Road#3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500082
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com
