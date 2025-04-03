Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund



Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) is a limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on November 14, 2008, having its Registered Office at 81/82, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. has been appointed as the Investment Manager to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated May 21, 2009, executed between Motilal Oswal Trustee Company Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd.



Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is registered with SEBI under Securities Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 vide Registration Code MF/063/09/04 dated December 29, 2009. The Mutual Fund launched its first Mutual Fund scheme - Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares M50 Exchange Traded Fund (An Open Ended ETF) - India's first Fundamentally Weighted ETF Based on Nifty.



Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is sponsored by Motilal Oswal Securities Limited (previously Passionate Investment Management Private Limited). The Sponsor is the Settlor of the Mutual Fund Trust.



Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. (MOSL) was founded in 1987 as a small sub-broking unit, with just two people running the show. Focus on customer-first-attitude, ethical and transparent business practices, respect for professionalism, research-based value investing and implementation of cutting-edge technology has enabled it to blossom into an almost 2000 member team.



MOSL is a well-diversified financial services firm offering a range of financial products and services such as Wealth Management, Broking & Distribution, Commodity Broking, Portfolio Management Services, Institutional Equities, Private Equity, Investment Banking Services and Principal Strategies.



Investment Manager: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd.Statutory Details: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of Indian Trust Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide Registration no. MF/063/09/04.

Summary of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 164 Corpus under management: Rs. 92511.6512 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)