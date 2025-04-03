iifl-logo
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (AMC) is a limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on November 14, 2008, having its Registered Office at 81/82, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. has been appointed as the Investment Manager to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund by the Trustee vide Investment Management Agreement (IMA) dated May 21, 2009, executed between Motilal Oswal Trustee Company Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is registered with SEBI under Securities Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 vide Registration Code MF/063/09/04 dated December 29, 2009. The Mutual Fund launched its first Mutual Fund scheme - Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares M50 Exchange Traded Fund (An Open Ended ETF) - India's first Fundamentally Weighted ETF Based on Nifty.

Sponsor

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is sponsored by Motilal Oswal Securities Limited (previously Passionate Investment Management Private Limited). The Sponsor is the Settlor of the Mutual Fund Trust.

Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. (MOSL) was founded in 1987 as a small sub-broking unit, with just two people running the show. Focus on customer-first-attitude, ethical and transparent business practices, respect for professionalism, research-based value investing and implementation of cutting-edge technology has enabled it to blossom into an almost 2000 member team.

MOSL is a well-diversified financial services firm offering a range of financial products and services such as Wealth Management, Broking & Distribution, Commodity Broking, Portfolio Management Services, Institutional Equities, Private Equity, Investment Banking Services and Principal Strategies.

Sponsor: Motilal Oswal Securities Limited
Trustee: Motilal Oswal Trustee Company Limi
Investment Manager: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd.Statutory Details: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of Indian Trust Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide Registration no. MF/063/09/04.

Summary of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 164

Corpus under management: Rs. 92511.6512 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (4)

Equity (48)

ETFs (16)

Fund of Funds (5)

Global Funds (1)

Liquid Funds (10)

Ultra Short Term Funds (6)

TOP 5 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ-100 ETF

154.53

-8.29

-6.89

1.03

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF

63.72

-7.13

-6.33

2.82

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund (G)

20.60

-6.84

-3.72

1.14

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF - Regular (G)

37.24

-4.09

-14.72

10.20

Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds-Reg (G)

11.98

-1.67

8.03

1.51

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025

Phone:
022-40548002 / 8108622222

Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com

Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

Address:
201,Lumbini Amrutha Chambers,Near Nagarjuna Circle, Road#3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500082

Phone:

Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com

Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

