Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 29-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.18
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.5966
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1%- If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil- If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.96
1.38
-20.07
-
-
-
-
-14.03
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|15.94
|5166
|2.74
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|13.97
|3261
|2.40
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|11.45
|60846
|1.96
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|7.24
|5541
|1.24
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|5.58
|1271005
|0.95
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|5.56
|7983
|0.95
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|5.34
|1696
|0.91
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|5.21
|1155
|0.89
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|4.52
|5749
|0.77
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|3.54
|1343
|0.60
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|3.05
|4138
|0.52
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|2.95
|7549
|0.50
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|2.51
|3088
|0.43
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.40
|5604
|0.41
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|2.06
|44905
|0.35
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|2.00
|9531
|0.34
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.97
|8015
|0.33
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|1.71
|4420
|0.29
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|1.57
|3819
|0.27
|Equity
|Tanla Platforms
|IT - Software
|0.89
|3537
|0.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|0.07
