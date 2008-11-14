Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 125.18
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 70.9616
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.44
24.22
-1.19
-0.2
-
-
-
-8.2
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|21.37
|1086573
|26.75
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|18.70
|75838
|23.42
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|15.61
|22438
|19.54
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|9.62
|56536
|12.04
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|7.90
|77975
|9.89
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|6.61
|84912
|8.28
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.78
|77978
|4.73
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.35
|40148
|4.19
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.13
|27260
|3.91
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.70
|26990
|3.38
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.94
|3602
|2.44
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.85
|18072
|2.32
|Equity
|Paras Defence
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.97
|13944
|1.21
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.87
|44997
|1.09
|Equity
|DCX Systems
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|43781
|1.01
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.55
|19297
|0.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|0.19
