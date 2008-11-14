Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 696.52
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.9479
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.94
9.51
-2.03
-12.04
0.49
-
-
37.36
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|11.86
|1303252
|82.67
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|10.84
|1098002
|75.57
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|10.42
|314910
|72.60
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|9.56
|2957398
|66.63
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|5.73
|3517790
|39.94
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|5.72
|1681196
|39.90
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.40
|439821
|37.64
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|5.27
|580731
|36.73
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.84
|1716429
|26.77
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.36
|796642
|23.43
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.75
|1830375
|19.21
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.65
|506757
|18.46
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.64
|185950
|18.38
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.20
|775343
|15.32
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.18
|1878150
|15.19
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.06
|810293
|14.39
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.89
|467312
|13.22
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.66
|322015
|11.61
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.66
|1031958
|11.59
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.52
|1212122
|10.58
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.20
|163974
|8.37
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|1.08
|1288745
|7.53
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.92
|129673
|6.44
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.91
|86388
|6.39
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.90
|661033
|6.29
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|258177
|3.64
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|0.46
|87473
|3.23
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|0.19
|294428
|1.36
|Equity
|New India Assura
|Insurance
|0.15
|74767
|1.06
|Equity
|Central Bank
|Banks
|0.10
|168749
|0.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.31
|220000
|2.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-0.69
