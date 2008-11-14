Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 13-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 62.83
Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 85.2926
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.13
5.64
-18.36
-18.71
-7.8
-
-
1.8
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|21.25
|210107
|13.35
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|16.43
|91285
|10.32
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|15.22
|49404
|9.56
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|15.04
|61062
|9.45
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|9.90
|55231
|6.22
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|9.10
|38539
|5.72
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|6.81
|45238
|4.28
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.78
|14593
|1.75
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|2.25
|10947
|1.41
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.24
|24679
|0.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.04
