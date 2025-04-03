Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund



Kotak Mahindra is one of India's leading financial institutions, offering complete financial solutions that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, to mutual funds, to life insurance, to investment banking, the group caters to the financial needs of individuals and corporates.



The group has a net worth of Rs.7,911 crore and employs around 20,000 employees across its various businesses, servicing around 7 million customer accounts through a distribution network of 1,716 branches, franchisees and satellite offices across more than 470 cities and towns in India and offices in New York, California,San Francisco, London, Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore.



Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of KMBL, is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and has over 10 Lac investors in various schemes. KMMF offers schemes catering to investors with varying risk - return profiles and was the first fund house in the country to launch a dedicated gilt scheme investing only in government securities



Established in 1985, the Kotak Mahindra group has been one of India's reputed financial organizations. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd, the group's flagship company was given the license to carry on banking business by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This approval creates banking history since Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. is the first non-banking finance company in India to convert itself in to a bank as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.The Bank offers comprehensive business solutions that include Trade Services, Cash Management Service and Credit facilities, keeping in mind the needs of the business community. Kotak Mahindra Bank has over 212 branches spread across 124 locations in the country offering both traditional banking products and investment advisory services. The Bank has the products, the experience, the infrastructure and most importantly the commitment to deliver pragmatic, end-to-end solutions that really work.



Sponsor: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Trustee: Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company Limited

Investment Manager: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited(KMAMCL)Statutory Details: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the Provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, the Asset Management Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and authorized by SEBI to act as Investment Manager to the Schemes of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

Summary of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 382 Corpus under management: Rs. 492719.4941 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)