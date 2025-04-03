Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Kotak Mahindra is one of India's leading financial institutions, offering complete financial solutions that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, to mutual funds, to life insurance, to investment banking, the group caters to the financial needs of individuals and corporates.
The group has a net worth of Rs.7,911 crore and employs around 20,000 employees across its various businesses, servicing around 7 million customer accounts through a distribution network of 1,716 branches, franchisees and satellite offices across more than 470 cities and towns in India and offices in New York, California,San Francisco, London, Dubai, Mauritius and Singapore.
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of KMBL, is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and has over 10 Lac investors in various schemes. KMMF offers schemes catering to investors with varying risk - return profiles and was the first fund house in the country to launch a dedicated gilt scheme investing only in government securities
Established in 1985, the Kotak Mahindra group has been one of India's reputed financial organizations. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd, the group's flagship company was given the license to carry on banking business by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This approval creates banking history since Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. is the first non-banking finance company in India to convert itself in to a bank as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.The Bank offers comprehensive business solutions that include Trade Services, Cash Management Service and Credit facilities, keeping in mind the needs of the business community. Kotak Mahindra Bank has over 212 branches spread across 124 locations in the country offering both traditional banking products and investment advisory services. The Bank has the products, the experience, the infrastructure and most importantly the commitment to deliver pragmatic, end-to-end solutions that really work.
Sponsor: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Trustee: Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited(KMAMCL)Statutory Details: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the Provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, the Asset Management Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and authorized by SEBI to act as Investment Manager to the Schemes of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.
Summary of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 382
Corpus under management: Rs. 492719.4941 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (8)
Equity (78)
ETFs (17)
Fixed Maturity Plans (12)
Fund of Funds (12)
Gilt Funds (6)
Global Funds (2)
Income Funds (32)
Liquid Funds (6)
Monthly Income Plans (2)
Short Term Income Funds (2)
Ultra Short Term Funds (6)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
16.03
-11.94
-12.11
-3.83
9.18
-8.91
-8.81
-4.93
37.34
-7.60
-20.08
-15.87
10.54
-3.87
-16.87
-15.67
22.45
-1.59
1.05
-6.95
Change in trend of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Address:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone:
022 61152100
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com
Address:
S-8, 2nd Floor, Maruti Plaza, Agra - 282002.
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmutual.com
