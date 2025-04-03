Kotak Technology Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Technology Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 12-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 546.27
Kotak Technology Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.545
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - For redeemed / switch out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Technology Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Technology Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.87
-3.87
-16.87
-15.67
7.88
-
-
5.02
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Kotak Technology Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Technology Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|21.87
|707726
|119.44
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|12.77
|444377
|69.77
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|8.03
|125972
|43.87
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|7.78
|285579
|42.48
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.06
|1245016
|27.65
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.21
|827882
|22.98
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.07
|141107
|22.22
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.03
|495378
|16.57
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.81
|189641
|15.33
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.70
|27776
|14.73
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.70
|65522
|14.72
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.30
|17100
|12.58
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|2.17
|90802
|11.84
|Foreign Equity
|COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
|IT - Software
|1.93
|14500
|10.56
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.82
|307098
|9.93
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.61
|119060
|8.79
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.51
|239000
|8.26
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.49
|192000
|8.14
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.40
|16350
|7.62
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.10
|159103
|5.99
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|1.08
|88000
|5.91
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.03
|355802
|5.65
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.01
|7917
|5.53
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.74
|2900
|4.04
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|0.64
|327186
|3.49
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.61
|8000
|3.31
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.37
|15000
|2.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.34
|0
|23.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-0.96
