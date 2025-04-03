Kotak Nifty IT ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty IT ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 26-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 158.65
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Nifty IT ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 37.3422
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty IT ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty IT ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.6
-20.08
-15.87
1.18
0.47
-
9.9
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Kotak Nifty IT ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty IT ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.07
|273262
|46.11
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.59
|102906
|35.84
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.58
|106597
|16.78
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.93
|105877
|15.75
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.26
|472236
|13.11
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.88
|17577
|9.32
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.15
|11102
|8.17
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.54
|15420
|7.19
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.67
|18854
|4.23
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.31
|4569
|2.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement