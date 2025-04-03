HSBC Mutual Fund
HSBC Global Asset Management in India
HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited is the Investment Manager to HSBC Mutual Fund, set up locally by the HSBC Group. HSBC Mutual Fund is the brand name adopted by HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited. The business is working on ambitious plans to position itself as one of the leading Private Sector Fund Managers in the Indian financial market - one of the most promising markets in Asia. It also aims to expand its customer base by extending its product range to include a wide variety of investment products and enhance its reputation in India of being a provider of international quality investment products and services.
HSBC overview
The HSBC Group is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. The Group has around 8,000 offices in 87 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, serves over 100 million customers and has assets of USD 2,418 billion as on 30 June 2010.
Sponsor: HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited
Trustee: Board of Trustees, HSBC Mutual Fund
Investment Manager: HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited,Statutory Details: HSBC Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 vide Registration No. MF/046/02/5 dated May 27, 2002.
Summary of HSBC Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 234
Corpus under management: Rs. 130991.1606 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (3)
Balanced (10)
Equity (34)
Fund of Funds (8)
Gilt Funds (6)
Global Funds (6)
Income Funds (20)
Liquid Funds (16)
Short Term Income Funds (12)
Ultra Short Term Funds (8)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
9.50
-4.30
-3.24
-9.05
19.26
-1.73
5.34
-1.88
21.28
-0.85
0.36
-6.53
1,326.63
0.53
1.55
3.18
18.70
0.72
1.63
3.59
Change in trend of HSBC Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of HSBC Mutual Fund
Address:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Phone:
022 66145000
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in
Address:
Mardia Plaza, C.G. Road, Ahamedabad-380006.
Phone:
09898377319 / 21
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.hsbcinvestments.co.in
