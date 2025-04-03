HSBC Mutual Fund



HSBC Global Asset Management in India

HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited is the Investment Manager to HSBC Mutual Fund, set up locally by the HSBC Group. HSBC Mutual Fund is the brand name adopted by HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited. The business is working on ambitious plans to position itself as one of the leading Private Sector Fund Managers in the Indian financial market - one of the most promising markets in Asia. It also aims to expand its customer base by extending its product range to include a wide variety of investment products and enhance its reputation in India of being a provider of international quality investment products and services.



HSBC overview

The HSBC Group is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. The Group has around 8,000 offices in 87 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, serves over 100 million customers and has assets of USD 2,418 billion as on 30 June 2010.



Sponsor: HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited

Trustee: Board of Trustees, HSBC Mutual Fund

Investment Manager: HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited,Statutory Details: HSBC Mutual Fund, a trust set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 vide Registration No. MF/046/02/5 dated May 27, 2002.

Summary of HSBC Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 234 Corpus under management: Rs. 130991.1606 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)