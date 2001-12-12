HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Gautam Bhupal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 503.92
HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4855
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.
HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.36
4.85
-
-
-
-
-
4.85
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Financial Services Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.43
|158000
|27.37
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.20
|217500
|26.18
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.18
|57600
|10.96
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.75
|87000
|8.83
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.70
|167000
|8.57
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.91
|74000
|4.56
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.90
|52000
|4.52
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.89
|30500
|4.46
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.85
|62000
|4.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|86.38
|0
|435.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.19
|0
|-31.10
