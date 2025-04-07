IL&FS Mutual Fund
IL&FS Limited and IL&FS Financial Services Limited is amongst the first institutions to launch an Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) in partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), United India Insurance Company Limited (UII) and National Insurance Co Ltd (NIC).
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) is a leading infrastructure development and financial services group in India.
IL&FS was promoted by the Central Bank of India (CBI), Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and Unit Trust of India. Over the years, IL&FS has broad-based its shareholding and inducted Institutional shareholders to include Life Insurance Corporation of India, ORIX Corporation - Japan, State Bank of India and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
IL&FS has a distinct mandate - catalyzing the development of infrastructure in the country. The organization has focused on the commercialization and development of infrastructure projects and creation of value added financial services.
IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited (IIAML), a subsidiary of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN), is the asset manager of the IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund (IL&FS IDF).
IIAML endeavors to provide its investors with adequate exposures to various infrastructure sectors, at different stages in the project life cycle so as to maximize the risk adjusted returns. Within the framework stipulated by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IIAML would draw on IL&FS Group's vast pool of infrastructure experience and relationships in the Indian Infrastructure space.
IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited (the Trustee) is a supervisory body overseeing the activities carried out by IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited.
The Trustee ensures that the transactions entered into by the IIAML are in accordance with the SEBI Regulations and in line with the accepted risk policies of the Fund. Majority of the Directors in the Board of Trustee Company are independent.
Summary of IL&FS Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 11
Corpus under management: Rs. 1083.5989 Crs (as on 08-Apr-2025)
Change in trend of IL&FS Mutual Fund year on year
Details of Registered office and Service Center of IL&FS Mutual Fund
Address:
The IL&FS Financial Centre,8th Floor Plot C-22,G-Block,Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra(East),Mumbai-400051
Phone:
022-26533333
Email:
jyoti.pandey@ilfsindia.com
Website:
www.ilfsinfrafund.com
