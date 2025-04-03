Invesco Mutual Fund

Religare Mutual Fund



With an average asset base of over INR 107bn (September 2010), Religare Asset Management aims to serve investment needs of individual investors, corporate and institutions through mutual funds and sub-advised portfolios. Our product portfolio is managed by individually focused management teams to create optimum balance and results. We are committed to providing financial care and top class service. We subscribe to sustainable business models and processes that factor in the dynamism of the business in fast changing market scenarios. Investors can expect best-in-class investment products that will leverage on our expertise and global resources available with the Religare Group.



Religare, (NSE Code - RELIGARE, BSE Code - 532915, Bloomberg Code - RELG IN), is a diversified financial services group of India offering a multitude of investment options.



The diverse bouquet of financial services which Religare offers can be broadly clubbed across three key verticals - Retail, Institutional and Wealth spectrums. The services extend from asset management, Life Insurance, wealth management to equity broking, commodity broking, investment banking, lending services, private equity and venture capital. Religare has also ventured into the alternative investments sphere through its holistic arts initiative and film fund. With a view to expand, diversify and introduce offerings benchmarked against global best practices, Religare operates in the life insurance space under ‘AEGON Religare Life Insurance Company Limited’ and wealth management space under the brand name ‘Religare Macquarie Private Wealth’.



Religare has a pan India presence, 1837 locations across 498 cities and towns. It also currently operates from nine international locations following its acquisition of London's brokerage & investment firm, Hichens, Harrison & Co. Plc. (Now Religare Hichens, Harrison Plc).



The vision is to build Religare as a globally trusted brand in the financial services domain and present it as the 'Investment Gateway of India'.



Sponsor: Religare Securities Limited

Trustee: Religare Trustee Company Limited

Investment Manager: Religare Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Religare Mutual Fund (previously known as Lotus India MutualFund), trusts set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide Registration No. MF/052/06/01 dated July 24, 2006.

