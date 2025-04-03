iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invesco Mutual Fund

Religare Mutual Fund

With an average asset base of over INR 107bn (September 2010), Religare Asset Management aims to serve investment needs of individual investors, corporate and institutions through mutual funds and sub-advised portfolios. Our product portfolio is managed by individually focused management teams to create optimum balance and results. We are committed to providing financial care and top class service. We subscribe to sustainable business models and processes that factor in the dynamism of the business in fast changing market scenarios. Investors can expect best-in-class investment products that will leverage on our expertise and global resources available with the Religare Group.

Religare, (NSE Code - RELIGARE, BSE Code - 532915, Bloomberg Code - RELG IN), is a diversified financial services group of India offering a multitude of investment options.

The diverse bouquet of financial services which Religare offers can be broadly clubbed across three key verticals - Retail, Institutional and Wealth spectrums. The services extend from asset management, Life Insurance, wealth management to equity broking, commodity broking, investment banking, lending services, private equity and venture capital. Religare has also ventured into the alternative investments sphere through its holistic arts initiative and film fund. With a view to expand, diversify and introduce offerings benchmarked against global best practices, Religare operates in the life insurance space under ‘AEGON Religare Life Insurance Company Limited’ and wealth management space under the brand name ‘Religare Macquarie Private Wealth’.

Religare has a pan India presence, 1837 locations across 498 cities and towns. It also currently operates from nine international locations following its acquisition of London's brokerage & investment firm, Hichens, Harrison & Co. Plc. (Now Religare Hichens, Harrison Plc).

The vision is to build Religare as a globally trusted brand in the financial services domain and present it as the 'Investment Gateway of India'.

Sponsor: Religare Securities Limited
Trustee: Religare Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: Religare Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Religare Mutual Fund (previously known as Lotus India MutualFund), trusts set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide Registration No. MF/052/06/01 dated July 24, 2006.

Summary of Invesco Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 221

Corpus under management: Rs. 108364.0774 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (8)

Equity (32)

ETFs (2)

Fund of Funds (3)

Gilt Funds (4)

Global Funds (6)

Income Funds (23)

Liquid Funds (15)

Short Term Income Funds (8)

Ultra Short Term Funds (17)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP 5 Invesco Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Invesco India-Invesco GCT Fund of Fund (G)

7.98

-16.25

-13.84

-0.84

Invesco India - Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF Fund of Fund (G)

14.86

-12.18

-12.33

-3.96

Invesco India - Invesco GEI Fund of Fund (G)

26.25

-6.81

0.94

-0.57

Invesco India - Invesco PEE Fund of Fund (G)

17.27

-2.40

11.53

2.08

Invesco India Overnight Fund - Reg (G)

1,287.04

0.53

1.56

3.20

Invesco Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Invesco Mutual Fund year on year

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Invesco Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Invesco Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.

Phone:
022 - 67310000

Email:
mfservices@invesco.com

Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

Address:
Block No.30,Shop No.126, Sanjay Place, Agra - 282002

Phone:
0562-6459171

Email:
mfservices@invesco.com

Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.