Invesco Mutual Fund

Religare Mutual Fund
With an average asset base of over INR 107bn (September 2010), Religare Asset Management aims to serve investment needs of individual investors, corporate and institutions through mutual funds and sub-advised portfolios. Our product portfolio is managed by individually focused management teams to create optimum balance and results. We are committed to providing financial care and top class service. We subscribe to sustainable business models and processes that factor in the dynamism of the business in fast changing market scenarios. Investors can expect best-in-class investment products that will leverage on our expertise and global resources available with the Religare Group.
Religare, (NSE Code - RELIGARE, BSE Code - 532915, Bloomberg Code - RELG IN), is a diversified financial services group of India offering a multitude of investment options.
The diverse bouquet of financial services which Religare offers can be broadly clubbed across three key verticals - Retail, Institutional and Wealth spectrums. The services extend from asset management, Life Insurance, wealth management to equity broking, commodity broking, investment banking, lending services, private equity and venture capital. Religare has also ventured into the alternative investments sphere through its holistic arts initiative and film fund. With a view to expand, diversify and introduce offerings benchmarked against global best practices, Religare operates in the life insurance space under ‘AEGON Religare Life Insurance Company Limited’ and wealth management space under the brand name ‘Religare Macquarie Private Wealth’.
Religare has a pan India presence, 1837 locations across 498 cities and towns. It also currently operates from nine international locations following its acquisition of London's brokerage & investment firm, Hichens, Harrison & Co. Plc. (Now Religare Hichens, Harrison Plc).
The vision is to build Religare as a globally trusted brand in the financial services domain and present it as the 'Investment Gateway of India'.
Sponsor: Religare Securities Limited
Trustee: Religare Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: Religare Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Religare Mutual Fund (previously known as Lotus India MutualFund), trusts set up under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with SEBI vide Registration No. MF/052/06/01 dated July 24, 2006.
Summary of Invesco Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 221
Corpus under management: Rs. 108364.0774 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (8)
Equity (32)
ETFs (2)
Fund of Funds (3)
Gilt Funds (4)
Global Funds (6)
Income Funds (23)
Liquid Funds (15)
Short Term Income Funds (8)
Ultra Short Term Funds (17)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
7.98
-16.25
-13.84
-0.84
Invesco India - Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF Fund of Fund (G)
14.86
-12.18
-12.33
-3.96
26.25
-6.81
0.94
-0.57
17.27
-2.40
11.53
2.08
1,287.04
0.53
1.56
3.20
Change in trend of Invesco Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Invesco Mutual Fund
Address:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Phone:
022 - 67310000
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com
Address:
Block No.30,Shop No.126, Sanjay Place, Agra - 282002
Phone:
0562-6459171
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.