Escorts Mutual Fund is the premier Asset Management Company offering Investment products across a broad cross-section of Financial Assests covering both Debt and Equity. It was registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 1996.The Company is the one of the earliest entrants into the Indian Mutual Funds Industry.

It is associated with Escorts Group - with Escorts Limited as its Flagship Company, which is amongst India's leading corporations, operating in diverse fields of Agri-Machinery, Construction and Railway Ancillaries and Financial Services. The genesis of Escorts goes back to 1944 and over the decades, Escorts has surged ahead and evolved into one of the India's leading conglomerates. The group holds a great repute and trust amongst people.

Escorts Mutual Fund has been established as a trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and the Deed of Trust dated 15th April, 1996 has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908.

Backed by one of the most trusted and valued brands in India, Escorts Mutual Fund has earned the trust of lakhs of investors with its consistent performance and excellent service.

Sponsor: Escorts Finance Limited
Trustee: Escorts Investment Trust Limited
Investment Manager: Escorts Asset Management LimitedStatutory Details: The trust established in accordance with the Deed of Trust dated 15th April, 1996 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 3rd July, 1996 vide registration no. MF/028/96/4.

Summary of Quant Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 122

Corpus under management: Rs. 96696.6217 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Balanced (6)

Equity (43)

Gilt Funds (2)

Liquid Funds (10)

TOP 5 Quant Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Quant Liquid Fund-Unclaimed Redemption Plan (G)

12.89

-0.22

0.93

2.72

Quant Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

11.66

0.51

1.52

3.22

Quant Liquid Plan (G)

40.69

0.67

1.81

3.57

Quant Liquid Fund-Unclaimed Dividend Plan (G)

12.97

0.69

1.87

3.70

Quant Liquid Fund-UD Investor Education Plan (G)

12.97

0.69

1.87

3.70

Quant Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Quant Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Quant Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Quant Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025

Phone:
022-62955000

Email:
help.investor@quant.in

Website:
www.quantmutual.com

Address:
Deepak Tower, SCO - 154-155, Sector 17C, 2nd Floor, Chandigarh - 160017.

Phone:
0172-5078626

Email:
help.investor@quant.in

Website:
www.quantmutual.com

