Quant Mutual Fund

Escorts Mutual Fund is the premier Asset Management Company offering Investment products across a broad cross-section of Financial Assests covering both Debt and Equity. It was registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 1996.The Company is the one of the earliest entrants into the Indian Mutual Funds Industry.



It is associated with Escorts Group - with Escorts Limited as its Flagship Company, which is amongst India's leading corporations, operating in diverse fields of Agri-Machinery, Construction and Railway Ancillaries and Financial Services. The genesis of Escorts goes back to 1944 and over the decades, Escorts has surged ahead and evolved into one of the India's leading conglomerates. The group holds a great repute and trust amongst people.



Escorts Mutual Fund has been established as a trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and the Deed of Trust dated 15th April, 1996 has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908.



Backed by one of the most trusted and valued brands in India, Escorts Mutual Fund has earned the trust of lakhs of investors with its consistent performance and excellent service.



Sponsor: Escorts Finance Limited

Trustee: Escorts Investment Trust Limited

Investment Manager: Escorts Asset Management LimitedStatutory Details: The trust established in accordance with the Deed of Trust dated 15th April, 1996 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 3rd July, 1996 vide registration no. MF/028/96/4.

