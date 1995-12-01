Quant Mid Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Mid Cap Fund G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 12-Feb-2001
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7615.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quant Mid Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Quant Mid Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Quant Mid Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
10.43
-8.63
-15.15
-6.23
17.05
37.13
13.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Mid Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Mid Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.27
|6521700
|782.66
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.29
|5969000
|631.69
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|7.25
|127785074
|552.79
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|6.70
|8182000
|510.31
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|6.31
|8007102
|480.90
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|5.40
|3041072
|411.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|5.07
|9787200
|386.59
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|4.92
|3671000
|374.84
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|4.64
|33691661
|353.82
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.72
|478750
|283.75
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|3.19
|2390500
|242.99
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.61
|18898
|199.13
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.19
|24106253
|167.46
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.90
|743600
|144.71
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.87
|1051000
|142.44
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.73
|300621
|131.92
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.68
|3960000
|128.04
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.53
|18693000
|116.79
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.52
|3416250
|115.87
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.46
|880156
|111.65
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|1.45
|1655000
|111.04
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.23
|950000
|94.05
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.12
|3361566
|85.63
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.96
|988384
|73.18
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.90
|2013838
|69.01
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.87
|2764467
|66.94
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.67
|587003
|51.26
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.51
|3346475
|115.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.98
|236100
|75.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.75
|423000
|57.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.51
|5591250
|38.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.36
|1774250
|27.77
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.29
|10000000
|98.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.32
|2500000
|24.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.26
|553117
|552.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.57
|0
|-,196.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement