Backed by one of the most trusted and valued brands in India, Tata Mutual Fund has earned the trust of lakhs of investors with its consistent performance and world-class service.

Tata Mutual Fund manages around 21,963.00 crores (average AUM for the month) as on September 30, 2010 worth of assets across its varied offerings. Tata Mutual Fund offers an investment option for everyone, whether you are a businessman or salaried professional, a retired person or housewife, an aggressive investor or a conservative capital builder.

The Tata Asset Management philosophy is centred on seeking consistent, long-term results. Tata Asset Management aims at overall excellence, within the framework of transparent and rigorous risk controls.

Tata Asset Management Ltd is a part of the Tata group, one of India's largest and most respected industrial groups, renowned for its adherence to business ethics.

The Group has always believed in returning wealth to the society that it serves. Thus, nearly two-thirds of the equity of Tata Sons, the Group's promoter company, is held by philanthropic trusts, which have created a host of national institutions in the natural sciences, medical care, energy and the arts. The trusts also give substantial annual grants and endowments to deserving individuals and institutions in the areas of education, healthcare and social uplift.

Sponsor: Tata Sons Limited & Tata Investment Corp. Ltd.
Trustee: Tata Trustee Company Limited
Investment Manager: Tata Asset Management Limited

Statutory Details: Tata Mutual Fund, a trust established under a Trust Deed dated 9th May, 1995, under the provisions of The Indian Trusts Act, 1882, bearing SEBI registration No. MF/023/95/9.

Summary of Tata Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 341

Corpus under management: Rs. 188187.6193 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (3)

Balanced (15)

Equity (90)

ETFs (5)

Fund of Funds (9)

Gilt Funds (11)

Income Funds (10)

Liquid Funds (6)

Short Term Income Funds (3)

Ultra Short Term Funds (16)

TOP 5 Tata Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Tata Digital India Fund (G)

43.25

-5.02

-20.50

-16.53

Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund

83.55

-0.01

-17.20

-13.92

Tata Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,339.16

0.53

1.56

3.19

Tata Liquid Fund - Regular (G)

4,050.84

0.75

1.88

3.66

Tata CRISIL-IBX Gilt Index-Apr 2026 Index Fund-Reg (G)

11.93

0.76

1.91

3.43

Tata Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Tata Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Tata Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Tata Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051

Phone:
022 62827777

Email:
service@tataamc.com

Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

Address:
Mulla House, Ground Floor, 51,M.G.Road, Near Flora Fountain, Mumbai-400001.

Phone:
022-66315191/92/93,

Email:
service@tataamc.com

Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

