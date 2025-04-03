Tata Digital India Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Digital India Fund G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2015
Fund Manager
: Meeta Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11068.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Digital India Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 43.2513
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Digital India Fund G- NAV Chart
Tata Digital India Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.72
-5.02
-20.5
-16.53
1.35
4.03
30.25
17.11
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Tata Digital India Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Digital India Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|18.95
|12430857
|2,097.95
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|12.52
|3976873
|1,385.24
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.61
|7145933
|1,063.20
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.22
|32787324
|910.34
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|7.09
|4983886
|784.98
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.83
|29067000
|645.57
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.17
|988062
|461.02
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.64
|759192
|402.66
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.16
|10123112
|350.25
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|2.12
|1855043
|235.06
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.08
|1469200
|230.69
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.85
|1399524
|204.83
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.70
|5225514
|188.64
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.70
|405389
|187.84
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|1.30
|1541202
|144.29
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.07
|169830
|118.75
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.97
|2543638
|107.86
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|0.95
|472816
|105.23
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|205572
|101.45
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.86
|1291078
|95.33
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|205694
|95.10
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.68
|561700
|75.96
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.62
|241318
|68.38
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.49
|389317
|54.51
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.46
|1509930
|50.52
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|0.44
|992598
|48.63
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.43
|105154
|47.66
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.36
|331400
|39.68
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.35
|268803
|39.08
|Equity
|Le Travenues
|Leisure Services
|0.33
|2688172
|35.98
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.31
|10280
|34.64
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.31
|153730
|34.54
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.28
|1383040
|31.02
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|0.25
|180070
|27.52
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.24
|217392
|26.10
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.16
|700000
|17.48
|Equity
|Latent View
|IT - Software
|0.15
|438435
|16.80
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.13
|2000000
|14.04
|Equity
|Quick Heal Tech
|IT - Software
|0.11
|425000
|12.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.48
|0
|384.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.84
|0
|91.60
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement