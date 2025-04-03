iifl-logo
Tata Infrastructure Fund G

Tata Infrastructure Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Infrastructure Fund G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

25-Nov-2004

Fund Manager

Abhinav Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1863.78

Tata Infrastructure Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Tata Infrastructure Fund G- NAV Chart

Tata Infrastructure Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.46
10.06
-12.19
-19.85
-7.93
19.79
32.65
14.58
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Tata Infrastructure Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Infrastructure Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.94349889110.69
EquityNTPCPower3.89232500072.41
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products3.1069600057.69
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.6446000049.19
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.574730047.90
EquityDLFRealty2.1864000040.67
EquityTorrent PowerPower2.1732000040.41
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction2.0437764737.96
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.9913616837.00
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.967888036.47
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.8775000034.87
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.84109354834.27
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.8252214333.98
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.742970032.49
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.74129333332.44
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.6444500030.54
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.636150030.35
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.588000029.52
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.589063829.44
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.5790345829.21
EquityAdani PowerPower1.5460000028.73
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.5415800028.73
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products1.5211549628.39
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.529250028.31
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.51157500028.21
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.5118200028.17
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.478704127.34
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.462404827.13
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction1.45104046226.94
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.4242775526.39
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.4177500026.28
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products1.3617670025.40
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.3418670024.96
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.3316700024.79
EquityKNR Construct.Construction1.33112370024.76
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.2712690023.64
EquitySobhaRealty1.1818383222.07
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure1.16172469021.55
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.15817021.48
EquityTCI ExpressTransport Services1.1331065821.08
EquityCESCPower1.12160000020.92
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction1.1049755620.55
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance1.09104872920.25
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.07100000019.95
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.078032319.87
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products1.0720715619.86
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.0566750019.60
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.05581019.58
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services1.00405844118.63
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.9921553518.37
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.9820815918.30
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.952979817.66
EquityWaaree EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.927959017.17
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.926856617.10
EquityTARC LtdRealty0.90140917416.79
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.8617268716.06
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products0.8546898815.83
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.832458015.43
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.8237738415.20
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.8111813615.04
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.7381670213.59
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense0.729297013.36
EquityMahindra Logis.Transport Services0.6549000012.16
EquityGujarat GasGas0.251240004.59
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.0752621.21
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.29043.20
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.83034.15

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Abhinav Sharma
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

